Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gloucestershire are fifth in the One-Day Cup Group A table

Sunday's One-Day Cup game between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Gloucestershire squad.

The majority of Gloucestershire's players are self-isolating after positive tests in the camp.

Group A will now be decided on average points per game, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed.

Gloucestershire are fifth in the table, with Middlesex seventh.

Both sides now have one match left to play in the group stage of the competition.