Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Weighell joined Glamorgan from Durham in April

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire Nottinghamshire 73(20.2 overs): Singh 21; Weighell 3-7 Glamorgan 76-2 (16 overs): Selman 37* Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 8 wickets

Glamorgan are almost sure of a place in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup after demolishing Nottinghamshire by eight wickets in Cardiff.

The visitors were shot out for just 73 in a rain-shortened 23-overs game, with Fateh Singh's 21 the top score.

Glamorgan's James Weighell claimed three for seven while there were two wickets each for Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey and Joe Cooke.

Nick Selman's unbeaten 37 saw the hosts home with seven overs to spare.

Having won what was always going to be an important toss after a four-hour wait caused by the weather, Glamorgan's seamers did a fine job in ripping apart a largely inexperienced Outlaws top order.

Spinner Andrew Salter chipped in with the important wicket of veteran captain Peter Trego, bowled for eight giving him the charge.

The visitors were not helped by losing Lyndon James to concussion after he was hit by a short ball from Cooke, though his replacement Sam King was one of only two players to reach double figures with 11.

Singh, 17, clobbered four boundaries in his first innings for the county but it was not enough to produce a competitive total even on a used wicket.

Glamorgan lost New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford, who lobbed a return catch to South Africa paceman Dane Paterson for eight in the only international match-up of the day.

But Selman and Steven Reingold (13) saw Glamorgan to the verge of victory with an unhurried stand of 46 and Kiran Carlson's off-driven four completed a one-sided victory for the more experienced side.

Glamorgan are virtually certain of a top-three finish with one match to come at home to Yorkshire on Thursday, 12 August, while Nottinghamshire have little chance of progression as they host Northamptonshire two days earlier.