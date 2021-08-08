Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Oval Invincibles' men are set to play Trent Rockets later on Sunday at The Oval

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets had to settle for a point each after their women's Hundred match was abandoned because of persistent rain.

Rockets had won the toss and were set to bat first at The Oval before rain pushed back the 15:30 BST start.

Play was delayed by a wet outfield before further rain led to the match being called off without a ball bowled.

The men's fixture is due to take place at the same venue at 19:00.