Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali has played Twenty20 cricket for England this summer

Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England squad for the second Test against India.

Moeen last played Test cricket in February in the second match of the series against India at Chennai.

That is the only Test the 34-year-old has played in the last two years.

Fellow all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are currently unavailable for England, who were outplayed for large periods as they drew last week's series opener at Trent Bridge.

More to follow.