Joe Cracknell's career-best score is 77 in a T20 Blast win over Hampshire in June

Middlesex batsman Joe Cracknell has signed a new deal to keep him at Lord's until the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old made his debut in last season's T20 Blast and played 15 Twenty20 matches, scoring 404 runs.

He made his first-class debut last month in the County Championship win over Leicestershire.

"He is an exceptional talent. An explosive batsman that takes the game on, with an attitude of wanting to dominate," said head coach Stuart Law.

"In a short space of time he has already shown us that he has an important role to play in our white-ball sides, and I am really looking forward to working closely with him and to seeing his game develop throughout this next stage of his career," Law added to the club website.