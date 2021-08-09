The Hundred: What is it and how to follow on the BBC

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

What is The Hundred?

Good question - it's quite simple really.

The Hundred is a new eight-team competition that was created by the England and Wales Cricket Board with the aspiration of reaching a younger, and more diverse, audience while bringing all of the best domestic and overseas players together.

The competition was due to start in 2020, but was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 version kicked off on 21 July and will run until 21 August.

The eight teams are spread across seven cities in the UK: London (London Spirit & Oval Invincibles), Manchester (Manchester Originals), Birmingham (Birmingham Phoenix), Leeds (Northern Superchargers), Nottingham (Trent Rockets), Southampton (Southern Brave) and Cardiff (Welsh Fire).

Each of the eight teams have a men's and women's game - who play double-headers at the same ground each day.

What is the format of the competition?

The teams play eight games in the original group stage - twice against their local rival and once against the other six teams.

At the end of the group stage the top team automatically qualifies for the final at Lord's, while the second and third-placed teams meet in the Eliminator on 20 August at The Oval, with the winner playing in the final the following day.

The games themselves are simple: each team bats for 100 balls. Whoever scores the most runs wins.

How can I follow The Hundred?

Between 10 August and the final on 21 August you can watch 12 games live across the BBC - seven from the women's competition and five from the men's.

Ten of them will be live on BBC Two - alongside BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app - with two of the women's games available on BBC's digital platforms.

There is ball-by-ball radio commentary from every game, available across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. The website will also run live text commentary, accompanied with in-play video clips of all the best moments.

There are also extra features, quizzes and interactive content on the dedicated Hundred section.

What Hundred games can I watch live on BBC?

The Women's Hundred Date Fixture Time Channel 10 August Manchester Originals v London Spirit 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 11 August Southern Brave v Welsh Fire 15:00 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 14 August Oval Invincbles v London Spirit 15:30 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 15 August Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals 15:30 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 17 August Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 20 August Women's eliminator 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 21 August Women's final 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website