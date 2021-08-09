Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stand-in captain Matthew Wade top-scored with 22 for Australia

Fifth Twenty20, Mirpur Bangladesh 122-8 (20 overs): Naim 23 (23) Australia 62 all out (13.4 overs): Wade 22 (22); Shakib 4-9 Bangladesh won by 60 runs Scorecard

Australia were bowled out for 62 - their lowest Twenty20 score - as they slipped to a 60-run and 4-1 series loss against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The tourists were all out in 13.4 overs - their shortest innings in 144 years - with only stand-in captain Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott passing four.

In claiming 4-9, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to take 100 wickets and score 1,000 T20 runs.

The Tigers had never beaten Australia in a T20 before this five-game series.

Bangladesh made 122-8 from 20 overs, with opener Mohammad Naim scoring 23.

Australia hit only three sixes - and no fours - in their woeful chase.

They were without captain Aaron Finch and fellow batters David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell for the series.

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman is scheduled to start on 17 October.