The final day of the first Test was abandoned as a draw following persistent rain

England and India have been docked World Test Championship points for slow over rates in last week's opening Test.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said both teams were penalised two points from their 2021-23 tally, leaving them on two points apiece.

The governing body added that the two sides have been fined 40% of their match fee.

England and India drew the first Test at Trent Bridge after rain washed out the final day.

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli both pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions with the rules stipulating that players are fined 20% of their match fee and teams penalised a point for every over their side fail to bowl in the allotted time.

The second Test of the five-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday.