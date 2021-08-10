Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire stand between Glamorgan and a One-Day Cup knock-out spot

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Yorkshire Date: Thursday 12 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Leeds

Glamorgan go into Thursday's final One-Day Cup group match against Yorkshire with a two-point lead over their rivals.

They also have a better net run-rate than Surrey, Yorkshire and Somerset, the only sides who can equal their points tally.

Glamorgan were helped by penultimate-round defeats for Somerset and Notts.

The group winner goes directly into the semi-final to take on the winners of a second versus third match.

Glamorgan could even top their group with a narrow defeat at Sophia Gardens, if results go their way elsewhere.

"If we win, we'll finish top and that's our aim," said coach David Harrison.

"I was expecting positive things from the group, there's been a couple of changes since the start but the boys' attitude has been fantastic."

Glamorgan have lost just one of their five completed matches, going down by a single run against Somerset in Taunton.

With fewer absentees to the Hundred and international cricket than most of their rivals, all-rounder James Weighell paid tribute to the influence of New Zealand opening bat Hamish Rutherford and veteran seamer Michael Hogan.

"We've got an experienced batter in Hamish at the top and an experienced bowler in Hoges starting off for us, he's done well all tournament," Weighell told BBC Sport Wales.

"We got a couple of early wins, got ahead of other teams and it's hard for them to catch up if you keep performing as we've done."

The condensed tournament format sees the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, at Trent Bridge, played within the space of just six days.