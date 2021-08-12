Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Southern Brave opener Smriti Mandhana will play no further part in The Hundred after deciding to return to India to see her family before their series in Australia from 19 September.

Mandhana, who has scored 167 runs in seven innings, will be replaced by Ireland's Gaby Lewis.

Harmanpreet Kaur will also fly home after missing Manchester Originals' last two games with a quad injury.

"It's been a fantastic competition and I've really enjoyed it," said Mandhana.

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we've been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead. I'll be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form."

Brave qualified for the 21 August final at Lord's with a 39-run win over Welsh Fire on Wednesday, with Mandhana scoring 78, while Kaur's Originals' side are bottom of the eight-team table.

In the men's competition, third-placed Trent Rockets have recalled Marchant de Lange, who took eight wickets in four games earlier in the tournament, to replace the injured Wahab Riaz.