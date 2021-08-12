England v India: KL Rahul century helps tourists take control at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments303

Second LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day one of five)
India 276-3: Rahul 127*, Rohit 83, Kohli 42
England: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England suffered a demoralising first day of the second Test as a KL Rahul century led India towards a huge total after they were asked to bat first.

Rahul played with elegance for 127 not out, growing in stature following his supporting role in an opening stand of 126 with Rohit Sharma, who made a superb 83 at Lord's.

With India captain Virat Kohli adding 42 in a third-wicket partnership of 117 with Rahul, India moved to 276-3 and in a prime position to take complete control of the match.

James Anderson - passed fit to play - produced two excellent deliveries to remove Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara, while Ollie Robinson provided a late boost with the wicket of Kohli.

However, the home side were collectively poor with the ball and, as the clouds gave way to evening sunshine, batting looked increasingly comfortable on a true pitch.

England were aided by the rain in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge. The London weather is forecast to be dry for the weekend, so the hosts will need their batsmen - including Haseeb Hameed, recalled for Zak Crawley - to dig them out of this one.

Were England right to bowl first?

It was hard to disagree with England captain Joe Root when he opted to bowl first on a cool, grey, damp morning. Kohli said he would have done the same.

However, while it is fair to say England did not get the amount of assistance they might have expected, rarely did they find the right area, alternating between too wide and too straight.

Credit should be given to Rohit and Rahul, who came through what could have been a difficult period with sound judgement, only playing when absolutely necessary.

After Stuart Broad was ruled out for the series with a calf injury, Anderson overcame a quad problem to produce his double strike in the run-up to tea.

By that time, though, India had built a strong foundation and it would look even more ominous for England had Robinson not struck.

Still, India will be looking to heap pressure on England by batting for most of Friday.

Relentless Rahul

Rahul is only playing in this series after injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, yet began with scores of 84 and 26 at Trent Bridge and followed up with his first Test hundred in almost three years.

He began as the support to Rohit, who took four fours in one Sam Curran over and got the better of a thrilling duel with the rapid Mark Wood.

Rahul did not score his first boundary - a straight six off Moeen Ali - until the 108th ball he faced, shortly before Rohit fell for his best Test score outside India.

Pujara's struggles continued - his highest score in his past 10 Test innings is 21 - but Rahul gradually unfurled his trademark drives through the off side.

Kohli had not before passed 25 in four Test innings at Lord's and had to come through an examination by Curran and almost played on off Moeen.

Robinson eventually drew him into playing away from his body, with Root grasping the edge at first slip.

England's chastening day

Given their recent batting frailty, the last thing England needed was such a flat display with the ball.

Broad is missing a home Test for only the third time since 2010. Without him, England were toothless for long periods.

Robinson's usual accuracy deserted him, Curran began by bowling both sides of the wicket, Wood - Broad's replacement - touched 96mph but was expensive, while the recalled Moeen struggled to make an impact.

As ever, it was left to Anderson, who first nipped one down the Lord's slope to bowl Rohit, then got one got one to go the other way to have the poking Pujara held at third slip.

It was the start of an England improvement. Curran bowled a testing spell from round the wicket and Robinson's probing with the second new ball was rewarded by the wicket of Kohli.

There was still time for Root to waste a review on new man Ajinkya Rahane, perhaps a result of England's frustrating day.

'A masterclass' from Rahul - what they said

England seamer Ollie Robinson on BBC Sport: "Everybody saw how green the pitch was this morning and everybody here thought 'win the toss and bowl'. We toiled hard.

"Virat is probably my biggest wicket to date, so I was happy with that. If can get them five or six down early, they have quite a long tail, and we'd still be in the game."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "It was perfection from KL Rahul. That was a masterclass in how to open the batting in England. It's been a joy to watch - a craftsman at work.

"It is a huge day for England tomorrow. They've got to get the wickets, and then it is about the batting, which has been the downfall in the last year."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "I don't think anyone can seriously criticise Joe Root's decision to bowl.

"But there didn't seem to be a great plan about England's bowling today. India have built a fantastic platform."

Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash: "It's been a chastening day for England. There will be some weary bodies and minds. But the next two batsmen are left-handers who play in an attacking style, and then there are the four seamers.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel for England, but they will have to bat well and bat long."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

307 comments

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 19:35

    Sky must think everyone is stupid.

    As soon as the last ball is bowled they cut to the Hundred. I get they want to turn the Hundred into some sort of money spinning English version of the IPL but it’s a bit disrespectful to real cricket and cricket fans.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 19:39

      Locker TV replied:
      The Hundred is disrespectful of the One Day cup too - so many second 11s playing today for the counties. Pathetic organisation of the season.

  • Comment posted by Tiger Pataudi, today at 19:46

    England were undercooked in the first Test and likewise in the second. Not enough red ball cricket in the lead-up to the Test series. Instead the ridiculous Hundred, for which the ECB should be blamed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So the Hundred is why England are playing so poorly against one of the best teams in the world

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:42

    I hope Burns & Sibley were watching Rahul & Rohit - that is how you open an innings.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 19:46

      TODS replied:
      Get ready for another 15 off 75 Sibley masterclass.

      "But, but he takes the shine off the ball..."

      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 19:35

    We definitely need to come up with some kind of an excuse to get out of playing for the Ashes this winter-if not,it could be gruesome watching.

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 20:00

      Keep the Faith replied:
      can't see us getting 20 wickets in any of the five tests tbh

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:37

    India could not have had a better day. Kohli will probably be a little cheesed off that he did not stay until the end of the day.

    • Reply posted by jack, today at 19:45

      jack replied:
      He seems to be getting out to some very ordinary deliveries at the moment. Glad Root held on to the catch.

  • Comment posted by Scousepower, today at 19:42

    The benefit of openers who can open. Wonder where/when we'll find someone. Well played India.... class batting that.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:37

    What will England do when Jimmy Anderson finally retires from playing all forms of cricket

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 19:46

      LD Rob replied:
      lose

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 19:33

    India absolutely brilliant

    England totally rubbish

    There I said it!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No KL Rahul was absolutely brilliant

  • Comment posted by riqlme, today at 19:46

    I was looking forward to Sky broadcasting some good analysis at the end of play. Instead it was cut off and The Hundred put on ....what a joke.

    • Reply posted by Short Leg, today at 19:53

      Short Leg replied:
      Cricket is turning it's back on its supporters

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 19:40

    I'm not worried. When you have a batting line up as solid as England There's nothing to be concerned about

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Burns and Sibley opening the batting does not really fill me with any confidence against that Indian bowling attack

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 19:50

    India are a class act. England are very disjointed and unorganised. At least by the end of this series we will know who is good enough for test cricket. Are Wood, Curran and Ali good enough bowlers? All average above 30 with ball. Sibley, Burns, Bairstow and Buttler all average below 35 with bat. Time to step up now.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 19:56

      muddy wolf replied:
      I’m not sure about disorganized. Just not good enough.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 20:04

    It could be worse, just imagine that India had selected Ashwin with England batting last...

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:36

    It would be easy to criticise Root for inserting India bearing the old adage in mind, so instead let’s just say well done to Rohit and Rahaul for getting through the difficult 2 sessions. Two solid and technically robust Test openers - England look and learn!!

    Great ball from Robinson to do for Kholi with the second new ball

  • Comment posted by K Star, today at 19:42

    England"s batsmen were hopefully making mental notes today as to how to play a test match innings

  • Comment posted by BadlyDrawnBouy, today at 19:36

    Come on BBC pundits, get your excuses in for your mates. Poor schedule, tired players, wrong ball, wrong weather, unlucky etc etc.
    Well played India.

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 19:47

      Navers replied:
      BuT nOt ThE hUnDrEd, BeSt tOuRnAmEnT eVeR!

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 20:13

    Indian batsmen are honoring fans who love Test cricket. Hats off to KL Rahul, Rohit and Virat. They all scored runs and stood at the crease for hours together. Good advertisement for Test matches. Team India is showing the way. Well played.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:37

    What has happened to Pujara. He was such a great player for India over the years

    • Reply posted by tc, today at 19:45

      tc replied:
      badly out of touch, i think he needs dropping now.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 20:16

    The wicket keeper has the best view for LBW review decisions.
    Buttler doesn't seem to have a clue . Always looks bemused when Root asks his opinion.

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 20:44

      Elite replied:
      Yeah but he scores so may runs in a devastating way thaat he just can't be dropped. Although when he did actually find a little form with the bat last year they then rested him. ECB are a joke, Strauss & Giles and the rest of the old boys brigade should be ashamed.

  • Comment posted by Rene Artois , today at 20:14

    Lots of things were wrong today, but there was some of the worst captaincy today that I have seen in a long time. Lords has looked green on the first morning for a few years now, and it always plays well. Not trusting your batsmen is a bad reason to bowl first. They'll have to bat last now!

    The use of the reviews was also poor. both were missing by miles.

    • Reply posted by HazyDavey, today at 20:35

      HazyDavey replied:
      When you know your batters can't cut it, it doesn't matter whether you bowl or bat when you win the toss

  • Comment posted by brt123, today at 20:13

    The ECB should hang their heads in shame, their absolute piss poor mismanagement of the scheduling, prioritisation of the rounders version of the game and heads in sand attitude have lead to this.

    On the other hand, India’s opening pair were fantastic. The top two always play with such grace.

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 20:20

      WarleyBear replied:
      How much red ball cricket have India played in the last month?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC