Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Headingley: Northern Superchargers 200-5 (100 balls): Simpson 71* (28), Vilas 36 (31) Manchester Originals 131 (99 balls): Brathwaite 21 (14), Raine 3-15 Superchargers win by 69 runs Scorecard . Table .

Northern Superchargers racked up 200 in an incredible 69-run win over Manchester Originals as the visitors wilted at a raucous Headingley in the local derby.

The Originals dropped four catches as Superchargers scored 200-5, comfortably the highest score of the tournament so far.

John Simpson hit a remarkable 71 from 28 balls and the partisan crowd grew louder and louder as the ball sailed into the stands and chances were missed.

It was a miserable night for the Originals players - none more so than former England bowler Steven Finn who conceded 51 runs from his 15 balls.

Faced with an almost impossible task, they were never in their chase and were dismissed for 131 off the final ball.

"The Northern Superchargers were unreal," said Originals' women's spinner Alex Hartley.

"They were striking the ball with such ease. They put on an absolute show."

The win kept alive the Superchargers' hopes of reaching the latter stages of the tournament, moving them to fourth in the table - a point behind third having played a game more.

The Originals can still qualify but are now sixth, relying on results to go their way.

Originals crumble in Headingley cauldron

The question has been on many people's lips during the tournament - can a team score 200 in The Hundred? Well the answer is yes. Absolutely yes.

Of the 200 runs, 132 were hit in boundaries. There were also 31 dot balls meaning those 200 were actually hit from 69 balls.

But as stunning as the Superchargers' hitting was, the Originals fielding was the opposite.

At least three of the catches were straightforward and one by Tom Lammonby resulted in the biggest cheer of the night, as the ball was spilled but also ran away for four.

Roses matches between Yorkshire and Lancashire are known for their atmospheres and this party in Leeds - the first completed match between the two northern rivals in the Hundred - was no different.

Headingley's famous 'Western Terrace' seemed to get into the heads of the Originals fielders and by the end, with further comedy midfields to add to the dropped catches, it has to go down as one of the worst fielding showings in recent memory.

'Embarrassing... we crumbled' - captain Brathwaite critical of team

Originals skipper Carlos Brathwaite, off whom two of the catches were dropped, did not hold back when speaking afterwards.

"It felt like everything they touched turned to gold and everything we touched, we messed up," he told Sky Sports.

"I can't remember seeing so many dropped catches and ones going for boundaries.

"It was an embarrassing performance."

On the Leeds crowd, the West Indies international added: "We are still humans.

"They had a 12th man in the crowd, I am not sure everyone was able to handle the crowd and noise as they should have. We crumbled."

Lancashire lads heap misery on Manchester

What made the night even more remarkable was it was two Lancashire lads who piled the misery on Originals with the bat.

Simpson, who cracked 11 fours and two sixes, grew up in Bury - around 10 miles from the Originals' Old Trafford home.

Dane Vilas, the next highest scorer with 36, was born in South Africa but is a Lancashire player and was originally signed by Manchester in The Hundred's first draft, only to be released when the tournament was delayed 12 months by Covid-19.

He was only called into the Superchargers' squad as a replacement for Faf du Plessis, who is sidelined with concussion.

The previous high score in the men's Hundred was Birmingham Phoenix's 184-5.

The Superchargers cruised past that and reached 200 when Brydon Carse hit the final ball of their innings for four.