Archie Lenham is the first person to play in the T20 Blast having been born after the format was first played in England in 2003

Sussex leg-spinner Archie Lenham has signed his first professional deal.

He made his Twenty20 debut aged 16 in June and made his 50-over debut on his 17th birthday last month.

Sussex say Lenham, who has taken 10 wickets in nine T20 matches and eight wickets in seven 50-over matches, has agreed a "multi-year" contract.

"The last few months have made it plain to see what a hugely exciting young player Archie is," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury told the club website. external-link

"He epitomises the reason we all get into cricket: having fun playing a game we love.

"He relishes every challenge that is put in front of him, and he has the dedication and skill with both bat and ball to succeed as a professional.

"Our job now is to help him prepare as best as possible for the next part of his journey and provide him with the opportunities that will allow him to fulfil his ambitions in the game."

Lenham added: "I've really enjoyed this season so far and have felt that almost every session I've learned something that can improve my game in some way.

"My personal ambitions for the next few years are to keep improving and keep helping Sussex win games of cricket and hopefully some trophies."