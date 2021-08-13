England in Pakistan: Men's & women's matches moved to Rawalpindi

England beat Pakistan 2-1 in their home Twenty20 series in July

England men's and women's limited-overs matches in Pakistan have been moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

All matches have been brought forward a day, with Twenty20 double-headers now scheduled for 13 and 14 October.

England men have not toured Pakistan since 2005, while the women - who will also play three one-day internationals - have never visited the country.

The men will use the tour as part of their build-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

That tournament begins on 17 October, with England travelling to Dubai after their matches in Pakistan.

Women's schedule

  • 13 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st T20
  • 14 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd T20
  • 17 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st ODI
  • 19 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd ODI
  • 21 Oct: Pakistan v England, 3rd ODI

Men's schedule

  • 13 Oct: Pakistan v England, 1st T20
  • 14 Oct: Pakistan v England, 2nd T20
