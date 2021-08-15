Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tim David has scored 294 in the space of six days in the One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Kia Oval Gloucestershire: 242-7; Scott 66*, Smith 51*; Moriarty 2-30, David 2-32 Surrey: 246-5; David 102, Smith 69*; Taylor 1-36 Surrey beat Gloucestershire by five wickets Match scorecard

Tim David's brilliant century propelled Surrey into the semi-finals of the One-Day Cup with a comfortable five-wicket win over Gloucestershire.

In-form David belted 102 off 73 balls as Surrey cruised to the 243 needed with more than seven overs remaining.

David also picked up two early wickets with his off spin before George Scott and Tom Smith's record stand helped Gloucestershire rally to 242-7.

Surrey will now face Durham on Tuesday for a place in Thursday's final.

David continues great run

David came into the match in fine form after hitting 140 not out in beating Warwickshire and an unbeaten 52 to see off Derbyshire in the space of three days.

He came in with Surrey wobbling on 24-2, after the loss of Mark Stoneman (18) and Ollie Pope for one, but quickly stamped his authority.

Whacking anything pitched up - notably two sixes over cover - and savage on anything remotely short, David made the Gloucestershire attack wilt.

He put on 68 for the third wicket before Ryan Patel (23) ran himself out and 102 with captain Jamie Smith (69 not out) as Surrey made light work of their chase.

Singapore-born David was eventually run out after smoking 11 fours and five sixes leaving Smith to see Surrey home.

Late rally in vain for visitors

Tom Smith (left) and George Scott (right) broke a 25-year club record for Gloucestershire in List A cricket at The Oval

Gloucestershire's innings was in the doldrums on 137-7 when Smith joined Scott in the 33rd over.

Determined to bat the innings out, the pair started cautiously before accelerating in the last seven overs to add 63.

Scott's 67-ball knock of 66 was his best in List A cricket - beating his 64 against Essex 12 days earlier - while Smith (51 not out) notched only his second half-century in the format.

Their partnership of 105 off 108 balls was a record for the eighth wicket for Gloucestershire, beating the 94 made by Michael Cowdron and Jack Russell against Middlesex at Lord's in the 40-over competition in 1996.

Their effort at least gave their attack something to bowl after their top-order batters got themselves in and then out to a succession of poor strokes.

Spinners Daniel Moriarty (2-30) and David (2-32) were miserly with only Graeme van Buuren (37) looking comfortable until he drilled Moriarty to cover to undo his good work.

Surrey, without a one-day trophy since 2011, travel to Chester-le-Street to play Durham for a place in the final at Trent Bridge on Thursday against either Essex or Glamorgan.