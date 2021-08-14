Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Kia Oval London Spirit 146-7 (100 balls): Morgan 41 (20), Denly 35 (35); Shamsi 3-25 Oval Invincibles 147-8 (95 balls): Evans* 67 (37), Jacks 44 (26) Invincibles win by two wickets Scorecard . Table

Oval Invincibles kept themselves in the hunt in The Hundred by holding their nerve to beat local rivals London Spirit by two wickets and go second in the men's table.

The Invincibles were 52-4 chasing 147, their hopes of progressing fading, but a nerveless Laurie Evans steered his side to victory with five balls left.

In a tense finish the hosts needed six from six balls with two wickets left but Evans launched a six into a jubilant crowd at The Kia Oval.

Evans, a local fan favourite, finished 67 not out from 37 balls, rescuing his side's top order.

The Spirit, already eliminated from the competition, looked like the could spoil the Invincibles' chances at various points, including when England captain Eoin Morgan top scored with 41 in their 146-7.

Invincibles are now a point behind leaders Birmingham Phoenix in the table and level with third-placed Southern Brave, who they play in a huge game on Monday.

The top finishers go automatically through to the final, with second and third meeting in the eliminator.

