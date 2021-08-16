Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former England youth captain, Azeem Rafiq captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012

Yorkshire have received the findings of an independent investigation into the racism allegations made by the county's former player Azeem Rafiq.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo external-link last September, Rafiq, 30, claimed that "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life.

On 5 September, the club said global law firm Squire Patton Boggs would lead the probe, which is now complete.

Yorkshire say they will release a statement "in the next couple of days".

Rafiq had given his evidence to the investigation panel in November, but following a number of delays, BBC Sport understands the results of the investigation - which had taken almost a year - has now been passed on to Yorkshire.

Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment when asked by BBC Sport if they had completed their investigation.

In May, Rafiq said external-link he had "lost faith" as the process was flawed and key supporting witnesses had not been approached to give evidence.

The following month, in a separate process, Yorkshire and Rafiq failed to find a resolution in an employment tribunal case.

In that legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain alleged discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation detriment to his efforts in addressing racism at the club.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire's Headingley ground will host the third Test match in the ongoing series between England and India, starting on 25 August.