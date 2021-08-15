Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Trent Bridge Trent Bridge 122-6 (100 balls): Johnson 33 (20); Ecclestone 2-11 Manchester Originals 124-1 (87 balls): Lee 47* (45), Lamb 46 (31) Manchester Originals win by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Trent Rockets are out of the women's Hundred after a disappointing display led to a nine-wicket thrashing by the Manchester Originals.

Needing to win to keep their hopes of reaching the eliminator alive, the Rockets were poor with bat, ball and in the field at Trent Bridge.

They posted a below-par 122-6 batting first, despite Sammy-Jo Johnson hitting four sixes, their batters visibly frustrated as wickets fell regularly.

The Rockets then dropped catches, leaked runs with misfields and bowled waywardly to allow an already eliminated Manchester to race away at the start of their chase, with opener Lizelle Lee ending 47 not out.

Katherine Brunt pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Emma Lamb for 46, but it was a brief highlight for the Rockets, Manchester cruising home with 13 balls to spare.

Rockets falter at crucial moment

Did the pressure of the must-win situation get to the Rockets?

They looked a little nervous with the bat and when captain Nat Sciver was out for 13 she walked off with her hands and bat on top of her helmet. Brunt followed for 15 soon after and on her way off she punched herself in the grille of her helmet.

Both incidents were clear signs of disappointment and frustration. The England internationals knew their team needed them.

In the second innings things did not improve - in fact, they probably got worse.

Brunt bowled two wides in the first two balls of Manchester's chase and Rockets sent down 16 wides in total - the second most in the tournament to date.

Sarah Glenn put down a simple chance off Lamb and a miserable day was summed up when Johnson let a ball go through her legs for four.

"Not the best day to have our worst day," a clearly disappointed Sciver told Sky Sports.

Manchester's finish gives hope for future

Lee and Lamb took the game away from the Rockets with their opening partnership of 96

Manchester were all-but out of the tournament when they failed to win any of their first four games but the way they ended - this is their third win in four - gives them hope for next season.

Their key bowlers - captain Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Alex Hartley - all took two wickets in an efficient display.

Lee followed her hard-hitting 68 in the last game with a steadier knock while Lamb's score was her highest of the tournament, as the openers put on 96 together.

No-one sums up the Originals season of two halves better than Hartley, who took 0-102 in the first four games but has returned 8-105 in the last four.