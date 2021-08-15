Nick Selman top-scored with 65 in Glamorgan's T20 win over Essex in Cardiff

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Essex Eagles Date: Monday 16 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary and report BBC Sport online; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Essex.

Glamorgan are just one step away from their first final in eight years as they host Essex Eagles in the One-Day Cup at Sophia Gardens.

The Welsh side qualified directly for a home semi-final after winning their group, despite losing their final group game to Yorkshire.

Essex beat Yorkshire by 129 runs in the quarter-final to earn their trip to Cardiff.

The winner plays Durham or Surrey in Thursday's final at Trent Bridge.

Both teams name unchanged squads for the semi-final and feature a number of first-team regulars despite the clash with the Hundred competition, with Essex including former England captain Sir Alistair Cook and South African spinner Simon Harmer.

Glamorgan's group defeats both went to the final ball, losing by one run to Somerset and by four runs against Yorkshire.

"We should have probably won all the games we played, there's not a great deal to fault, but our fielding let us down (against Yorkshire)," said top run-scorer Nick Selman.

"The boys are getting a bit tired of playing on used wickets so hopefully it's a nice fresh one and the boys can express themselves.

"We haven't put any real pressure on ourselves in the comp and on Monday, we'll just go out and play the way we want to play. We've got nothing to lose so we're in a great position, hopefully we can get the W and head to the final which would be great."

Glamorgan have been without five players because of calls from the Hundred, but batsman Steve Reingold and seamer Andy Gorvin have been the only players to make first-team debuts, apart from new recruit Hamish Rutherford, the New Zealand opening bat.

"The attitude and application of the boys has been fantastic, they're quite a tight group playing for each other and that's shown in the results so we deserved to be top of the group," said coach David Harrison, who has been promoted with Matthew Maynard away.

"It has been a bonus having three days to rest and prepare, the games we've lost have been by very small margins so we're pretty confident and we'll come back strong on Monday."

Glamorgan's most recent final appearance saw them lose to Nottinghamshire in the YB40 competition at Lord's in 2013, while the visitors beat Kent in their last one-day final five years previously.

Glamorgan (from): Rutherford, Selman, Reingold, Carlson (capt), Root, Cullen (wk), J Cooke, Salter, Weighell, Carey, Hogan, Taylor, Gorvin.

Essex Eagles (from): Rymell, Cook, Westley (capt), Khushi, Walter, Ten Doeschate, Wheater (wk), Harmer, Nijjar, Plom, Allison, Browne, Buttleman, Benkenstein, Kalley.