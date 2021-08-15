Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England cannot rely on the prolific Joe Root in a run-chase against India on the final day of the second Test, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

The tourists reached 181-6 - 154 ahead - at the end of a fluctuating fourth day at Lord's, leaving the match poised for a thrilling finale on Monday.

Captain Root has scored more than three times the number of runs of any other England batsman in 2021.

"We have to show good character and fight to win the game," said Moeen.

Root made 180 not out in England's first innings, his second century in the space of a week and fifth this year.

He has piled up 1,244 runs in 2021, with England's second highest run-scorer, Rory Burns, on 363.

"We can't just rely on Rooty," Moeen told BBC Sport. "I will try to take responsibility as much as everyone else."

England are already facing the highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord's since 2012.

Only three times in history has more than 200 been chased to win at this ground.

England will have the second new ball available on the fifth morning, but the dangerous Rishabh Pant is 14 not out overnight and England must contend with an increasingly uneven pitch when they bat.

"It's already a tricky target. It's a good score," said off-spinner Moeen, who removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja late on Sunday.

"We are going to have to play well regardless of the pressure of chasing. It could be more with Pant in.

"Anything over 200 or 250 is going to be difficult."

England are without a win in six Tests and were outplayed in the opening match of this series, which was drawn after rain wiped out the final day at Trent Bridge.

They were also on the back foot after India moved to 276-3 on day one of this Test, but they have staged an impressive fightback over the following three days.

"You have to keep believing in Test cricket, but that can be the most difficult thing to do," said Moeen, who is playing only his second Test since August 2019.

"For us to get better as a team, we need to show more of that fight for long periods.

"It's a fantastic game. Both teams are in a decent situation. Tomorrow morning is crucial."