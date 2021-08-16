The Hundred: Southern Brave secure place in latter stages and eliminate Oval Invincibles in thriller

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Men's Hundred, Ageas Bowl
Oval Invincibles 134-7 (100 balls): Blake 44* (28); Lintott 3-14
Southern Brave 135-4 (95 balls): De Grandhomme 40* (28), Davies 40* (29)
Southern Brave won by six wickets
Southern Brave held their nerve to qualify for the latter stages of the men's Hundred and eliminate the Oval Invincibles with an enthralling six-wicket victory at The Ageas Bowl.

Chasing a tricky 135 in a must-win game, the hosts were wobbling on 68-4, but Colin de Grandhomme and Alex Davies both hit 40 not out, with the latter hitting a six to secure victory with five balls to spare.

Brave move to the top of the table on 11 points but they are not yet guaranteed a place in Saturday's final at Lord's, with Birmingham Phoenix able to surpass them should they beat Northern Superchargers on Tuesday.

However, the final three teams have now been decided, with Trent Rockets set to meet either Brave or Phoenix in Friday's eliminator at The Kia Oval.

After a collapse that saw them lose six wickets for just 33 runs, the visitors needed Alex Blake's fine 44 off 28 balls to post a challenging 134-7.

The Invincibles started superbly with the ball and in the field, but lost their discipline late on, as De Grandhomme and Davies' assured partnership of 67 off 42 balls carried the Brave home in front of a raucous home crowd.

The quiet big man finally goes loud

A worm graph comparing the Southern Brave's innings with the Oval Invincibles'
Southern Brave left it late to get ahead of the run rate against Oval Invincibles

New Zealand all-rounder De Grandhomme had struggled so far in The Hundred - having failed to take a wicket or pass single figures with the bat.

Coming in at six below fast bowler George Garton, who made a vital cameo of 23 off 17 balls, including two sixes, De Grandhomme started patiently in support of the set Davies.

But he then nailed a towering pull shot into the stands off Reece Topley before another mighty blow off left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi landed in the crowd and turned the tie in the Brave's favour.

Despite his large stature, power hitting and flowing mullet, De Grandhomme is a reserved character off the pitch but the grand manner in which he found form here will bring great cheer to many fans, especially a partisan crowd at the Ageas Bowl.

Davies' contribution must not be overlooked either, hitting three fours earlier in his innings before ensuring he kept the scoreboard ticking and then finishing the match in fine style.

His composure ensured the Brave never crumbled after falling to 32-3 early in their reply, with captain James Vince run out by Jason Roy, who also took a sublime diving catch to remove Quinton de Kock.

Invincibles' discipline slips late on

The Invincibles made a rapid start with the bat, opener Will Jacks smacking 39 off 13 balls, only to slip to 79-6, with left-arm wrist-spinner Jake Lintott claiming 3-14.

Lintott, 28, is head of cricket at Queen's College in Taunton and was a wildcard draft pick by the Brave but finishes the group stages as their top wicket-taker, on 10.

Garton's 2-22 off 15 balls helped restrict the Invincibles further, only for Blake's late hitting, including three sixes, set up an intriguing chase for the Brave.

The visitors were very impressive in the field for long stages, with Laurie Evans' stunning throw running out Garton from the boundary after an initial slip.

England trio Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and Topley were also proving hard to hit away, until the latter bowled a poor no-ball down the leg side that resulted in overthrows from Shamsi and left the Brave needing less than a run a ball.

Topley responded with two dot balls, but Davies ensured the contest did not enter the final five deliveries with aplomb.

And finally...

Even some of the greatest games of cricket can have some of the most embarrassing moments...

  • Comment posted by scoob, today at 23:09

    I've had a friend who has light heartedly made fun of me for years for enjoying cricket (in all its forms) he "accidentally" had the hundred on in the background on one of the BBC live matches, says he enjoyed the whole thing. The format and most importantly the free to air matches ARE cutting through to a new audience.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 23:09

    Without a doubt, the most enjoyable cricket on the box today😉

  • Comment posted by celticfringe, today at 23:07

    Nearly over. Hoorah!

  • Comment posted by GP, today at 22:58

    All the old traditionalists are out in force again then. Kids (and many adults) are bored stiff by ODIs, never mind test matches. The Hundred and T20s are fun, that’s the point! The short game is the lifeline for many county grounds, without it, the rest goes.

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 22:49

    As someone who was there it was a decent match as was the women’s but it was no where near sold out (5 seats in a row free everywhere) but it was entertaining cricket despite a dubious run out. And it was better than watching England collapse I would have watched day 2,3,4 of the test over it but was still great

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 22:51

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      Pick up on the boundary and run out looked legit to me. And I'm a Brave fan

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 22:49

    I love all forms of cricket - been glued to the Test match AND the 100. Although new, I'm already proud of my team, the Brave, and have loved every single moment of the competition so far. Tonight was fantastic with another close finish. I understand the effect on our red ball game but our batting line-up have been collapsing way before the 100! I'm greedy so loving all formats of the game

  • Comment posted by jordan, today at 22:29

    Cricket just spread 2 thinly dreading the t20 World Cup and can only hope the ashes doesn’t go ahead. All smoke and mirrors cricket is dead.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:29

    With 10 balls remaining, 15 runs were needed. A few minutes later, with 9 balls remaining, 7 runs were needed. Absolute joke of a competition. Any drama is manufactured by the commentators and it all ends in a damp squib. I guess the Love Island generation find it thrilling

    • Reply posted by jordan, today at 22:34

      jordan replied:
      With this generation you could whip them up in a frenzy for a coin toss.....which is what these games are hardly elite sport, not gonna body shame players but really!

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 22:27

    Good game, just the Tonic to dispell the deflation of the test match.

  • Comment posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 22:24

    I guess if you call your team the Invincibles, you’re setting the bar pretty high; too high self-evidently!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:23

    This pantomime is why England no longer produce quality test match batsmen. ECB should hang their heads in shame.

    • Reply posted by D Mahon, today at 22:28

      D Mahon replied:
      Load of rubbish. It's only been going a month.

