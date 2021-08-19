One-Day Cup: Glamorgan beat Durham at Trent Bridge to win first knockout trophy

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments109

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson hit 10 fours and three sixes in his List A best score of 82
Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson hit 10 fours and three sixes in his List A best score of 82
Royal London One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge
Glamorgan 296-9 (50 overs): Carlson 82, Selman 36, Salter 33; Potts 3-55, Raine 3-58
Durham 238 (45.1 overs): Dickson 84*, Bancroft 55, Clark 40; Salter 3-42
Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs
Match scorecard

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson led from the front as his side beat Durham by 58 runs to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

It was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying in front of 7,200 supporters.

Carlson top scored with 82 as Glamorgan scrapped all down their batting order to post 296-6 in their 50 overs.

But Durham fell short, bowled out in the 46th over for 238 as Sean Dickson ran out of partners on 84 not out.

It was fitting that 40-year-old Michael Hogan took the final wicket, but spinner Andrew Salter - the only other survivor of Glamorgan's last appearance in a final in 2013 final - had already done the main damage, taking 3-42, openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark, and the prize scalp of David Bedingham.

Having earlier hit 33 off 22 balls to help Durham rally from a mid-innings clatter of wickets, that earned Salter the man of the match award.

Glamorgan went into this tournament on the back of an embarrassing defeat by the Wales Minor Counties team. But they have responded well, only losing two of their eight qualifying games to top their group, before beating Essex in Monday's semi-final.

That enabled Glamorgan's predominantly young side to bring an end to their previous record of failure in knockout competitions.

Their three previous Lord's finals brought only runners-up medals, against Middlesex in the 1977 Gillette Cup, when the only highlight was Mike Llewellyn's huge six over the pavilion, Gloucestershire in the 2000 Benson & Hedges Cup and Notts in the 2013 YB40.

And in two previous trips to T20 Finals Day, in 2003 and 2017, they exited at the semi-final stage.

It was also particularly satisfying to win with the team that had got them to the final. They left out their five players who had been away on Hundred duty, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten, while Durham chose to bring in seamers Ben Raine and Matty Potts.

Just like Durham team-mate Matty Potts, Ben Raine returned from The Hundred to take three wickets, but both ended on the losing side
Just like Durham team-mate Matty Potts, Ben Raine returned from The Hundred to take three wickets, but both ended on the losing side

Runs all down the order

Glamorgan's total was made up of contributions all down the order as 10 of their 11 batsmen made double figures, with the exception of Billy Root, who got a golden duck - to cap a bad few days for the Root brothers.

After the loss of Hamish Rutherford and Steve Reingold, when both had got themselves in, the Glamorgan innings centred on the 106-run third-wicket stand between captain Carlson, of which he made 81, and opener Nick Selman.

But Potts then ripped the heart out of the Glamorgan middle order when, with consecutive deliveries, he removed Selman for 36 and Notts old boy Root first ball on his old ground. In his next over, he then got Carlson too, caught behind. And, at 160-5, things suddenly looked a little grim for Glamorgan.

But the tail wagged, first with a stand of 43 between Joe Cooke (29) and Tom Cullen (24), then Salter's key contribution, 15 for James Weighell and 33 more for the last wicket between Lukas Carey (17 not out) and Michael Hogan (12 not out).

That included effectively nine from what should have been the last ball, when Potts bowled a full toss over waist high, Hogan hammered it for six, they got two for the no-ball and then a further single, a scrambled bye, off the extra delivery.

Glamorgan's Australian veteran Michael Hogan got the final Durham wicket to see out victory at Trent Bridge
Glamorgan's Australian veteran Michael Hogan got the final Durham wicket to see out victory at Trent Bridge

The Durham reply

Durham got off to a decent start, cruising to 45-0 off 10 overs, only for off-spinner Salter to strike twice within three overs.

First he removed Lees with a ball that turned sharply to clip the left-hander's off stump, then Graham Clark, looking for an eighth boundary, holed out to deep midwicket.

Glamorgan were then in dreamland when they bagged Durham skipper Scott Borthwick and South African dangerman David Bedingham, for a fifth ball duck, in successive overs.

Cameron Bancroft knitted together a potentially match-saving 85-run partnership with Sean Dickson, but the Australian skied Steve Reingold to substitute fielder Andy Gorvin at deep square leg.

Raine and Luke Doneathy both departed to skiers, before keeper Tom Cullen pulled off a stunning diving catch to send Potts packing second ball.

Liam Trevaskis then holed out on the long-on boundary and Chris Rushworth went to the very next ball to end it, caught behind off fellow old stager Hogan.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

Andrew Salter took 3-42 for Glamorgan
Andrew Salter bowled Durham opener Alex Lees with a terrific delivery

"It's huge for us. To come here with a young, pretty inexperienced side and beat such a strong team makes it that much sweeter. We wanted to do the supporters proud and it was a great performance.

"It's unbelievable to get 'man of the match' in a final. I just wanted to put a good contribution in for the boys. We didn't want to put any pressure on ourselves. And the occasion didn't get to us.

"It was a good end to our innings and the lads were tight up top when we started but that first wicket kicked things off for me and a bit of spin put a little doubt in the batsmen's minds.

"I'm proud of Kiran Carlson for the way he played and captained and Michael Hogan was pretty pumped at the end so it was special to share a moment with him, a day I'll try not to forget."

Durham batsman Sean Dickson:

Sean Dickson
Sean Dickson's unbeaten 84 proved to be in a losing cause for Durham

"You always keep believing. A couple more partnerships might have got us over the line.

"We've played some outstanding cricket in this competition and we can hold our heads high.

"There's some great things to come. Some of our younger players have really stuck their hands up."

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 20:40

    Great performance from Glamorgan. Shame the ECB decided that the competition was irrelevant. Fortunately the players on the day were hugely up for it.

    Why is the final of one of your premier competitions on a Thursday? Utter disgrace. Whatever anyone thinks of the 100, it is a joke the way the One Day has been cast aside.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think people will have to get used to having the one day final on a Thursday from now on as there is no way ECB will give up their baby which is the Hundred

  • Comment posted by lewismac, today at 20:39

    Pity for the players it want more of an occasion - at lords on a Saturday fans only had 2 days to arrange travel for a Thursday game, absolutely ridiculous, well done Glamorgan 👍

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 20:49

      stumped replied:
      Yes, both sets of fans deserve better but the ECB will not care one bit as they get their new competition final on a Saturday. At least the fans at todays final were routing for one side or the other whereas I doubt a lot who go on Saturday will be interested as long as they get their endless 6's and can make that irritating signal every time a 4 is scored.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 20:44

    Well played Glamorgan a one day trophy at last! Credit for sticking with the team that made the final. Good to see Salter getting some accolades, he’s a very underrated player and a vital component in the one day squad.

  • Comment posted by stanman, today at 20:40

    Well done Glammy - and huge credibility for staying with the players who'd got to the final. So chuffed!

  • Comment posted by Mertornottomert , today at 20:38

    Fantastic club well overdue. Young lads did brilliantly but special mention to Hogan. Not many deserve it more . Good night for cricket.

  • Comment posted by Seasider, today at 20:44

    Awesome. Have waited so long for this. So happy. Durham, a super side and worthy opponents but absolutely thrilled for this trophy. Well done Glammy!!

  • Comment posted by lucy, today at 20:39

    Well done Glamy and well deserved.

  • Comment posted by starhootsman, today at 20:38

    What a brilliant competition, great games, much more interesting than the 100 , when done Glamorgan and to Durham both deserved finalists . Now a wait to get back to the County Championship.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 20:38

    A brilliant game of proper cricket, well done to both teams

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So one day cricket is now proper cricket. I thought test cricket was the ultimate form of the game

  • Comment posted by ladycemaes, today at 20:40

    Hallelujah !
    Glamorgan tournament victory and richly deserved.

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 20:59

    Brilliant win Glamorgan, it’s been a loooong time coming 🤣
    Shame on you though ECB for your awful scheduling of this game… a Saturday finals day at Lords or Edgbaston was what this game deserved!

    • Reply posted by Orewa, today at 21:07

      Orewa replied:
      Nothing wrong with Trent Bridge - the ground would be full if it were played on a Saturday!

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 20:54

    Well done Glamorgan, good game with the best part of 600 runs. Absolutely superb crowd given the appalling scheduling, midweek and at just two days notice and given where the two sides were travelling from. Stunning. Numbers in attendance per £ spent on marketing must knock the T16.7 absolutely for 6!

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 20:59

      Nigel replied:
      Sat there counting empty seats again?

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 20:52

    Play the semi finals on Monday and Tuesday, then the final on Thursday, giving people no time to buy tickets or take time if work, so the ECB can justify the 7,200 attendance as a reason to scrap the format. Genius.

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 20:55

      Nigel replied:
      Yes, I think you have mentioned that once or twice tonight.

  • Comment posted by dav-123, today at 20:40

    It was a very satisfying day well managed by the Trent Bridge staff. Well played to Glamorgan. I felt sorry for Durham's Sean Dickson who deserved a century but was left last man standing.

  • Comment posted by Roxiegimp, today at 20:36

    Well done Glamorgan. So pleased for you

  • Comment posted by Glovidge , today at 21:09

    The first one day knockout trophy that Glamorgan have won. A fantastic achievement with some colossal performances. A truly great day for the club.
    Such a shame the ECB, in their infinite wisdom, have decided the Hundred is more important than a format that the English cricket team are reigning World Champions in.
    #goglam

    • Reply posted by Common Sense Bob, today at 21:22

      Common Sense Bob replied:
      'Who cares, its not Surrey or Middlesex is it?

      Love, the MCC'

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 21:13

    Sadly couldn’t be there to see the win due to awful scheduling. So sad for the Competition.
    A great advertisement for 50 over cricket from both teams.
    Carlson was magnificent backed up by some fine individual performances from players who often don’t normally get a look in.
    Fantastic 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 20:52

    Superb for both Counties making it to the Final and promo of themselves too.

    Yes we cannot deny would have been great for the Final to have been at Lord's.

    Sure the lads will have enjoyed this day and something to feed off and enjoy the odd lemonade tonight to celebrate or commiserate.

    Well Done to Glamorgan for the Win and yes condolences to Durham.

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 20:57

      Gigsy replied:
      Here here, 50 over cricket is still and will always be the best one-day format. Well done to both teams from a KCCC supporter.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 20:43

    For those wondering about lack of crowds for one-day finals - Well it hasn't been like the 70's, 80's and 90's for some years now. T20 became more popular but it hardly means it is better. The ECB have messed about with the fixture list so often in the past 10+ years that there is no pattern to it like there used to be and people knew just when games were on and in what competition they watched.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The one day game in county cricket is going to suffer even more if the ECB dont prioritise it ahead of the Blast and the Hundred which i can't see happening in the next few years which also means the England team won't have no chance of winning another World Cup anytime soon

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 20:57

    Great Glamorgan win. Always nice to see one of the smaller counties win a trophy.

Top Stories