Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson hit 10 fours and three sixes in his List A best score of 82

Royal London One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge Glamorgan 296-9 (50 overs): Carlson 82, Selman 36, Salter 33; Potts 3-55, Raine 3-58 Durham 238 (45.1 overs): Dickson 84*, Bancroft 55, Clark 40; Salter 3-42 Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson led from the front as his side beat Durham by 58 runs to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

It was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying in front of 7,200 supporters.

Carlson top scored with 82 as Glamorgan scrapped all down their batting order to post 296-6 in their 50 overs.

But Durham fell short, bowled out in the 46th over for 238 as Sean Dickson ran out of partners on 84 not out.

It was fitting that 40-year-old Michael Hogan took the final wicket, but spinner Andrew Salter - the only other survivor of Glamorgan's last appearance in a final in 2013 final - had already done the main damage, taking 3-42, openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark, and the prize scalp of David Bedingham.

Having earlier hit 33 off 22 balls to help Durham rally from a mid-innings clatter of wickets, that earned Salter the man of the match award.

Glamorgan went into this tournament on the back of an embarrassing defeat by the Wales Minor Counties team. But they have responded well, only losing two of their eight qualifying games to top their group, before beating Essex in Monday's semi-final.

That enabled Glamorgan's predominantly young side to bring an end to their previous record of failure in knockout competitions.

Their three previous Lord's finals brought only runners-up medals, against Middlesex in the 1977 Gillette Cup, when the only highlight was Mike Llewellyn's huge six over the pavilion, Gloucestershire in the 2000 Benson & Hedges Cup and Notts in the 2013 YB40.

And in two previous trips to T20 Finals Day, in 2003 and 2017, they exited at the semi-final stage.

It was also particularly satisfying to win with the team that had got them to the final. They left out their five players who had been away on Hundred duty, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten, while Durham chose to bring in seamers Ben Raine and Matty Potts.

Just like Durham team-mate Matty Potts, Ben Raine returned from The Hundred to take three wickets, but both ended on the losing side

Runs all down the order

Glamorgan's total was made up of contributions all down the order as 10 of their 11 batsmen made double figures, with the exception of Billy Root, who got a golden duck - to cap a bad few days for the Root brothers.

After the loss of Hamish Rutherford and Steve Reingold, when both had got themselves in, the Glamorgan innings centred on the 106-run third-wicket stand between captain Carlson, of which he made 81, and opener Nick Selman.

But Potts then ripped the heart out of the Glamorgan middle order when, with consecutive deliveries, he removed Selman for 36 and Notts old boy Root first ball on his old ground. In his next over, he then got Carlson too, caught behind. And, at 160-5, things suddenly looked a little grim for Glamorgan.

But the tail wagged, first with a stand of 43 between Joe Cooke (29) and Tom Cullen (24), then Salter's key contribution, 15 for James Weighell and 33 more for the last wicket between Lukas Carey (17 not out) and Michael Hogan (12 not out).

That included effectively nine from what should have been the last ball, when Potts bowled a full toss over waist high, Hogan hammered it for six, they got two for the no-ball and then a further single, a scrambled bye, off the extra delivery.

Glamorgan's Australian veteran Michael Hogan got the final Durham wicket to see out victory at Trent Bridge

The Durham reply

Durham got off to a decent start, cruising to 45-0 off 10 overs, only for off-spinner Salter to strike twice within three overs.

First he removed Lees with a ball that turned sharply to clip the left-hander's off stump, then Graham Clark, looking for an eighth boundary, holed out to deep midwicket.

Glamorgan were then in dreamland when they bagged Durham skipper Scott Borthwick and South African dangerman David Bedingham, for a fifth ball duck, in successive overs.

Cameron Bancroft knitted together a potentially match-saving 85-run partnership with Sean Dickson, but the Australian skied Steve Reingold to substitute fielder Andy Gorvin at deep square leg.

Raine and Luke Doneathy both departed to skiers, before keeper Tom Cullen pulled off a stunning diving catch to send Potts packing second ball.

Liam Trevaskis then holed out on the long-on boundary and Chris Rushworth went to the very next ball to end it, caught behind off fellow old stager Hogan.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

Andrew Salter bowled Durham opener Alex Lees with a terrific delivery

"It's huge for us. To come here with a young, pretty inexperienced side and beat such a strong team makes it that much sweeter. We wanted to do the supporters proud and it was a great performance.

"It's unbelievable to get 'man of the match' in a final. I just wanted to put a good contribution in for the boys. We didn't want to put any pressure on ourselves. And the occasion didn't get to us.

"It was a good end to our innings and the lads were tight up top when we started but that first wicket kicked things off for me and a bit of spin put a little doubt in the batsmen's minds.

"I'm proud of Kiran Carlson for the way he played and captained and Michael Hogan was pretty pumped at the end so it was special to share a moment with him, a day I'll try not to forget."

Durham batsman Sean Dickson:

Sean Dickson's unbeaten 84 proved to be in a losing cause for Durham

"You always keep believing. A couple more partnerships might have got us over the line.

"We've played some outstanding cricket in this competition and we can hold our heads high.

"There's some great things to come. Some of our younger players have really stuck their hands up."