Captain Joe Root offered to take responsibility for England's miserable defeat by India in the second Test.

Root's side lost control during a chaotic unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah on the final morning at Lord's.

England were then bowled out for 120 inside two sessions to lose by 151 runs.

"Tactically I got a few things wrong, and a lot falls on my shoulders," Root told BBC Test Match Special.

"The game could have looked very different if I had managed things slightly different, and I will learn from that experience."

India were 209-8 - leading by 182 - when Shami and Bumrah came together after England took two early wickets on Monday.

Their partnership altered the match from a position where England were marginal favourites to one from which only India could win.

Both are genuine tailenders, yet Shami made 56 not out and Bumrah an unbeaten 34 - highest Test scores for both - to carry India to 298-8 declared and set England an unlikely 272 to win in 60 overs.

They were helped by Root's bizarre tactics - he spread the field and their bowlers rarely targeted the stumps.

"Looking back, some of the field placings and the way we bowled at them - we could have attacked the stumps more frequently," said Root.

"I would have maybe taken more time and brought more methods of dismissal into the game sooner."

Root denied that England's tactics were a response to Bumrah peppering James Anderson with short-pitched bowling on the third evening.

Attempting to bat almost two sessions to save the game, England found themselves 1-2 then 67-5, and were eventually bowled out with only 8.1 overs left in the match despite some late resistance.

"I expected us to bat through," said Root.

"There isn't any hiding from it - we need to get better. We need to score heavier. The guys all know that. They are working extremely hard."

England have been bowled out for 205 or less in 10 of their previous 15 completed Test innings. They are without a win in seven matches.

The next Test in this five-match series, which India lead 1-0, begins on 25 August at Headingley.

"We need to stay calm," said Root. "It's not time to panic. We need to make sure we're in a really good frame of mind when we turn up to Leeds."

Root made 180 not out in the first innings at Lord's, his second century in the space of a week. He has made more runs in the first two Tests of this series - 386 - than any of his team-mates have managed this year.

"Batting is a collective," he said. "There have been plenty of occasions in my career when others have carried me though games.

"We've got time now before the next Test. We'll need to make sure that we're ready to play what is still a lot of cricket in this series."