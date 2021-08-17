The Hundred: Eve Jones stars with bat and in field to send Birmingham Phoenix into eliminator

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Emerald Headingley
Birmingham Phoenix 147-4 (100 balls) Jones 64 (47), Burns 28* (22); Levick 2-23
Northern Superchargers 133-6 (100 balls) Winfield-Hill 64 (38); Wong 2-24
Phoenix win by 14 runs
Eve Jones' sensational individual performance helped Birmingham Phoenix all-but secure a place in the women's Hundred eliminator with a 14-run win over Northern Superchargers.

In a pressurised final group match in which the winner progressed and the loser was knocked out, Jones stroked a brilliant 64 from 47 balls to take her side to 147-4.

Then, with Superchargers well-placed at 97-1 and seemingly on course for the knockout stages, Jones produced a spectacular, match-winning diving catch to dismiss Superchargers skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill for 64.

After plucking the ball inches above the turf in the deep, the 29-year-old was mobbed by her team-mates on the Headingley outfield.

Phoenix squeezed the game from there, slowing the Superchargers' scoring until they eventually finished on 133-6.

The Phoenix leap from sixth to third in the table and will meet the Oval Invincibles in Friday's eliminator unless London Spirit beat Welsh Fire by a huge margin on Wednesday.

Jones the hero for Phoenix

Eve Jones... Wow!

Her innings, which included three powerful sixes, was good. But her catch was arguably even better and more important.

Winfield-Hill looked like she could win the game on her own and had been dropped twice just moments before.

Jones made no such mistake, swooping in off the boundary, tumbling down to her right and clinging on to the ball. Some of her team-mates looked on in disbelief.

"I thought 'what a shot' and looked over and Jonesy was underneath it," Phoenix skipper Amy Jones said afterwards.

In truth this was a headline performance for one of the players of the tournament - her knock taking her to third in the run-scorers' charts with 233.

Jones was one of the players given a professional contract last year when the number of full-time women's players in the UK was increased to 41 and has not looked back.

An England call-up must surely be around the corner.

Phoenix rise from the Ashes

There's nothing in a name, right? This win caps a remarkable rise for the Phoenix who were on the brink of elimination 10 days ago.

They lost four of their first five games and were stuck at the bottom of the table but have won three games in a row since, with initially slim hopes of qualification turning into scenes of celebration at a disappointed Headingley.

"From where we have been, we were very much [thinking] anything is a bonus," said bowler Issy Wong.

"For us to have got there, the fight we have shown the last two weeks, we are going into it [the eliminator] on a high. Hopefully we have a bit of momentum with us now."

The Superchargers' tournament was the reverse. They were unbeaten in their first four games, raising hope of a run to the final, but it ended with four defeats.

There could be more success for the Phoenix later with their men, already guaranteed an eliminator place, playing the Superchargers from 18:30 BST, knowing a win will see them go straight into Saturday's final as group winners.

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 18:04

    For goodness sake, will they take the win predictor off the f---- screen and just leave the scores up. I'm trying to give the 100 a chance, but the graphics and commentators are doing my head in!

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 18:10

      WarleyBear replied:
      Personally I find the graphics are ott... but my wife finds it useful as a guide to the state of play... she'd never watched cricket until this competition so wasn't sure at first what was going on in terms of how close it was during the game.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:13

    I'm a Test cricket fan since I was old enough to hold a bat, and some of the men's Hundred games have been too one sided for me, but there's no denying this competition has been fantastic for women's cricket.

  • Comment posted by MikeyP, today at 18:00

    Well done Phoenix women's team. Great performance, great format. I love the way this has brought the women's game into the limelight.

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, today at 18:23

      glynn burgess replied:
      Obviously worth the cost to the men's County game then (all formats)

  • Comment posted by gs1647, today at 18:01

    Well done Durham, every cricket fan's second favourite team after their treatment by the ECB. Who cares about the Hundred?

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 18:11

      WarleyBear replied:
      Very few sadly care about domestic 50 over cricket... bar some notable games, attendances have been fading away since the early 1990s, with finals often being 50 percent full at best.

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 18:01

    Christ the BBC is pushing this rubbish, a HYS on every match even though hardly anyone comments. The irony is, if this nonsense does take off, which is extremely unlikely, SKY will buy up all the rights. Then the hapless BBC will have to find some other pathetic non-sport to push, telling us it's the greatest thing since ludo.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 18:17

    Hundred mantra = New fans will be too thick to understand what an over is
    Hundred reality = A 'set' of five.......followed by another 'set of five.... or a 'set' of ten if it's the same bowler!
    Then if a 'new' fan watches any other game of cricket anywhere in the world, they are presumably still too thick to understand what an over is, so will not have a clue what is going on.
    Simples! 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Samsung, today at 18:07

    Those graphics are hideous

  • Comment posted by Tiger Pataudi, today at 18:39

    I had to mute the sound on this match because the commentators were talking absolute rubbish.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 19:13

      Andy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 19:08

    Have one or the other - the 100 or the T20 ?

    Why do we need both ? Especially when County teams are having to play without many of their top players while they take part in a different competition and for a different team.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:31

    There is a massive effort by the BBC and Sky to promote this drivel. They feature it on every news bulletin. They are trying to brainwash us into thinking this Mickey Mouse tournament actually matters....

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 18:38

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      But it does matter hence all the arguments about it!

  • Comment posted by CountryBoy at Heart, today at 18:16

    I expect Jones might get a call up for the next test, yes I do mean with the men against India, as the current lot of test batters are rubbish!

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 18:19

      worcesterwolf replied:
      You do know that the men bowl at about 30 mph faster and she probably wouldn't even see the ball let alone hit it

  • Comment posted by Alan Clarke, today at 18:13

    Completely agree about graphics which serve only to distract. Get rid of them!

  • Comment posted by juansheet, today at 17:59

    Loving this competition and the coverage.

  • Comment posted by celticfringe, today at 18:07

    Not long now, soon be all over.

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 18:15

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      Until next year!

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 18:50

    Are any normal people bothered by the use of batsman and third man?

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 18:55

      147break replied:
      There are still many normal people who are bothered by the use of "soccer" instead of "football" !

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 18:18

    brilliant, brilliant, brilliant, well done Phoenix keep on rising, superchargers go back home see ya.
    The quality of the fielding is pretty bad though, some of the misses are not just bad they are terrible, but maybe I am using the wrong comparative scale, but the first thing you learn is how to catch and throw, that should be reflex action. Not happy. Must keep the heat up. Spirit no chance

  • Comment posted by Devvo, today at 18:01

    Nobody cares

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 18:14

      WarleyBear replied:
      Actually judging by the games I've attended they do... 20,000 on a damp Monday night in Birmingham is good for cricket... the earlier women's games have had several thousand there for the starts too. I suppose the haters will always hate... they probably go to one day at the test every year and no more?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:57

    The womens game may not be as good as the mens. But it is still entertaining

  • Comment posted by silas, today at 18:51

    Ridiculous format. We should abandon this and concentrate our resources on Test match cricket.

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 18:57

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      But there is no domestic multi-day format, which is surely required if there is to be a greater volume of Test cricket?

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 18:12

    I trust that all of you slating The Hundred and whining about the impact of the white ball formats on test match cricket, will turn your anger onto the Vitality Blast, when that takes centre stage next week?

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 18:15

      midnightrun replied:
      Can't blame these competitions, Burns and Sibley don't play in either 🤔

