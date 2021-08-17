The Hundred: Liam Livingstone powers Birmingham Phoenix into men's Hundred final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

The Hundred, Emerald Headingley
Northern Superchargers 143-8 (100 balls) Kohler-Cadmore 71 (44), Livingstone 3-25
Birmingham Phoenix 147-2 (74 balls) Livingstone 92* (40)
Phoenix win by eight wickets
Liam Livingstone's devastating hitting powered Birmingham Phoenix straight into the men's Hundred final with a crushing eight-wicket win over Northern Superchargers at Headingley.

At one stage Livingstone seemed to be in his own six-hitting contest as he smashed the highest score of the tournament so far - 92 not out from just 40 balls.

In a match televised live on BBC Two, Livingstone hit an incredible 10 sixes as his side raced to victory with a massive 26 balls remaining.

The Phoenix had earlier quietened the raucous Leeds crowd by fighting back with spin and Adam Milne's near-perfect closing spell to turn Superchargers' 82-0 after 40 balls into 143-8.

Livingstone himself took 3-25 in a stunning all-round performance.

Birmingham are now guaranteed to take top spot in the men's Hundred table meaning they go directly into Saturday's final at 18:30 BST, live on BBC Two. Southern Brave and Trent Rockets meet in Friday's eliminator.

"I'm not bothered about who we face. We'll take on anyone!" Livingstone confidently joked.

"We deserve to be there and we're playing good cricket, but we're just going to go out there and enjoy it."

Livingstone lights up Leeds

The quality, range and power of Livingstone's hitting was verging on the ridiculous.

We shouldn't be surprised - last month he hit two sixes out of Headingley when playing for England against Pakistan - but his performance today was extraordinary.

At the start of the game, the home supporters were vocally supporting the Superchargers but as Livingstone charged on they were scrambling for cover - or tumbling to complete crowd catches (the patrons of Headingley seem to be particularly good at catching).

Livingstone said afterwards he felt under pressure after his side lost skipper Moeen Ali to England duty.

He couldn't have delivered in any more impressive fashion.

The 28-year-old charged almost from the off, reaching the tournament's fastest fifty from 20 balls before passing the previous highest individual score of 81 with a nonchalant flick over his shoulder near the end.

He has now hit 23 sixes in the tournament, 11 more than any other batter. Having hit his maiden international hundred earlier last month too, the man from Barrow-in-Furness having a summer to remember.

Milne 'as good as it gets'

In the end it did not really matter as Livingstone looked like he could have chased any score, but usually a good death bowler - the one who bowls the crucial deliveries at the end of an innings - can be the difference between winning and losing in 100-ball or Twenty20 cricket.

In his final spell, Milne, a New Zealand international, bowled the last 10 deliveries of Superchargers' innings and conceded just six runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was "as good as it gets".

Imran Tahir (0-18) and Liam Livingstone (3-25) had stopped the Superchargers' flow of runs brilliantly but Milne, one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament, finished it off in style.

As well as preventing runs he took two wickets, including a searing 92mph ball at the toes of Ben Raine which clattered into the base of the stumps.

Afterwards, Livingstone said Milne would be the first overseas player on his teamsheet when picking a team anywhere in the world.

The Phoenix, whose women's side all-but qualified for their eliminator earlier in the day, go charging into Saturday's final.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 21:35

    Notice the negative comments about the format have died down. No idea what the future of the 100 ball format is but this competition has been a huge success. So good to see full cricket grounds game after game.

  • Comment posted by Isawgarystevensscoreagoal, today at 21:34

    Any reason why all that excitement couldn't have been in a T20? No. Great hitting from Livingston, crowd moment with lad making the catch and music. All very T20. Oh and the weather. Play the Hundred in two weeks of wet and windy weather and it's a different tale. Just like any cricket in this country. No domestic cricket whosoever on Sunday 22nd, anyone know why One Day Cup Final on a Thursday

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 21:36

      Dougal replied:
      Yes so this tripe can take preference.

  • Comment posted by U20116114, today at 21:34

    Great stuff and nice to see so many youngsters in the audience. The boring old test purist farts will be gutted.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 21:30

    That catch by the supporter in the beer white drenched top had me in stiches. So funny

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 21:26

    They have been the team of the tournament. Loving the crowd catches!! As for Tahir and his hat trick last week, fantastic entertainment

  • Comment posted by CasinoEvil, today at 21:25

    "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED". Maximus Sixiumus.

    • Reply posted by Botman, today at 21:28

      Botman replied:
      Eh, Maximus Decimus Meridius.

  • Comment posted by Ruddinreg, today at 21:25

    Well bowked Benny Howell

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 21:24

    Watched my first game by accident tonight.
    It wasn’t close.
    Some excellent death bowling from Milne. Seriously quick.
    Great hitting by many, especially Livingstone.
    No nuances, minimal tactics.
    All because the ECB needed more cash.
    Why do we need this and T20?

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 21:22

    Well that was pretty entertaining. People can and will say what they want about the 100, but hard to deny it looked like a lot of people in the ground we’re having a good time and what’s not to like about that?

  • Comment posted by gypjh, today at 21:21

    Livingstone gets headlines as power seems to be the currency of the Hundred. But Adam Milne bowled with skill and precision, and Tahir impressive too. Sixes get all the publicity in the highlight reals but most games won by teams who sneak lots of 1s and 2s, and whose bowlers send down some nice dot balls.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 21:27

      jmw replied:
      He could easily have got the headlines for his bowling as well, 20 balls, 25 runs and 3 wickets kept the target manageable.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:19

    What a great performance from Liam Livingstone! I believe there is another match at Headingly starting next Wednesday. It features England and India, and I am wondering if Liam has a spare 5 days.

    • Reply posted by BazOfTheBoleyn, today at 21:21

      BazOfTheBoleyn replied:
      Five? Will be all over in three.

  • Comment posted by Wobbly Orange, today at 21:17

    Come on Dougal we’re waiting for your anti 100 vitriol.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 21:32

      Dougal replied:
      Well you can see what it's done to the Test side. Won't be able proper cricket in 5 years except this junk.

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:16

    Nonsense cricket of course. But a further reminder that Livingstone must replace Morgan in the 20/20 thrash. Morgan’s day is done, and he will sell himself as a “coach” to the highest bidder soon enough.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 21:15

    I don't care what you think about the Hundred, hitting like this will always be awesome to me.

    Livingstone is a fantastic hitter of the ball. How does he do it?! Wish I had skill on the same level as him...

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 21:20

      midnightrun replied:
      He's a strong lad, but mainly it's because his hand to eye coordination is so good. Fast hands

  • Comment posted by 2112col, today at 21:14

    Great game they gonna take some beating

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 21:13

    Can't deny the entertainment, even the wife watched and enjoyed it.

  • Comment posted by BazOfTheBoleyn, today at 21:11

    Proper cricket. Well done, Liam Livingstone.

    I bet Moeen can't wait to quit that test team and get back to playing in a proper tournament.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 21:08

    Hopefully The Hundred will be a one season freak show and reduced to an * in Wisden Almanacks of the future. That is about all the ECB and Mr Harrison deserve for being the so called guardians of our national summer game.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 21:13

      mikey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 21:06

    What a game and the lad who did the spectacular catch in the stands then caught his phone then downed his pint was very funny!

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 21:08

      midnightrun replied:
      Yes that was epic. However, "what a game"? Yeah it was real close (!)

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 21:05

    Liam Livingstone is a big strong lad. As far as the T20 world cup team is concerned you can drop anybody you like to make way for this player.

    His hitting is brutal, and his spin bowling is good too.

    My team lost tonight but I enjoyed every second of the match watching that man play cricket.

