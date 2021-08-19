Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred Eliminators Venue: Kia Oval, London Date: 20 August Time: 15:00 BST (women's), 18:30 BST (men's) Coverage: Women's match live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online. Radio commentary of both matches, plus live text, clips and analysis on BBC Sport website

Who will win the battle of the stars in the men's game? Can a resurgent Birmingham Phoenix upset Oval Invincibles on their own turf?

After 64 matches The Hundred reaches its crucial latter stages on Friday with London hosting the two eliminators - two knockout matches which will confirm the line-up for Saturday's inaugural final.

Birmingham Phoenix meet Oval Invincibles in the women's game after completing a remarkable rise from the brink of elimination to qualify.

The women's eliminator is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 14:30 BST with Southern Brave awaiting the winners in the final.

Later in the men's game, Southern Brave face Trent Rockets in a star-studded match at 18:30 for the chance to play Birmingham Phoenix.

Both finals take place at Lord's on Saturday, live on BBC Two.

Brave v Rockets - a star-filled showdown

Chris Jordan and Rashid Khan will be two of the international players on show in the eliminators

The Brave and the Rockets reached the men's eliminator after finishing second and third respectively in the group stage.

On paper they probably have the two strongest squads in the tournament despite being pipped to top spot by the Phoenix.

The Rockets side will feature Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker, and England internationals Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Lewis Gregory.

More England internationals will line-up in the green of Southern Brave - James Vince, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills - plus South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The Brave have won their last five completed games, having lost the first two, and also have a bit of mystery in spinner Jake Lintott - the "Jamie Vardy of cricket".

But when the two sides met in the group stage, way back on the opening weekend, it was the Rockets who came out emphatic, nine-wicket winners.

"Teams have adapted since then," said Gregory, the Rockets captain.

"They will be a very different team and have gone on a pretty impressive run. I don't think the first game will play any part but if we can take some confidence from that it can only help."

In-form Phoenix or MVP Van Niekerk's Invincibles?

Phoenix are captained by England international Amy Jones and Invincibles by South Africa's Dane van Niekerk

The fact Birmingham Phoenix are even in the women's eliminator is pretty remarkable.

Eleven days ago they were rock bottom of the table with one win from five games. Had they lost to Welsh Fire that day they'd have been out of the competition but instead the Phoenix won three consecutive games to rise up the standings.

"I can't quite believe it to be honest," said captain Amy Jones. "It feels like we have had four must win games in a row.

"It is the best lead-up [to the final] we could have asked for."

Phoenix have been hurt by the loss of India 17-year-old sensational Shafali Verma but do still have Eve Jones, who sits third in the run-scoring charts and hit a brilliant 64 against Northern Superchargers to ultimately secure the eliminator place.

The Invincibles are captained by South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, the Most Valuable Player in the women's competition.

She has hit 231 runs, taken six wickets and expertly led her side in the field with her experience and tactical nous.

Left-arm pace bowler Tash Farrant is the second highest wicket-taker while Shabnim Ismail will provide the pace having returned from injury. She is regarded as the fastest bowler in the women's game.

"We are in a good place," Farrant said. "We have been bowling and fielding fantastically and have made some good run chases as well.

"We are really looking forward to Friday."