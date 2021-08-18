Mark Stoneman: England opener joins Middlesex from Surrey

Mark Stoneman
Mark Stoneman played 11 Tests for England in 2017 and 2018

Middlesex have signed England opening batsman Mark Stoneman after he rejected a new contract with Surrey.

The 34-year-old moves to Lord's on loan for the rest of the season before beginning a three-year deal in 2022.

Stoneman joined Surrey in 2017 and scored 117 in his final innings for the club in Tuesday's One-Day Cup semi-final defeat by former county Durham.

He was a member of their 2018 County Championship-winning team and scored 3,207 runs in 53 first-class games.

"I have had a fantastic five years at Surrey and will be forever grateful to Alec Stewart for giving me the opportunity to represent the club," said Stoneman, who had a loan spell with Yorkshire earlier this summer.

"They played a key part in helping me achieve an ambition of playing for England."

He added: "Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege and I'm delighted that it will be my home for the next three years.

"We have an exciting young squad and I hope I can help us achieve silverware over the next few seasons."

Stoneman, who has hit 31 first-class hundreds, began his career with home county Durham and helped them win the Championship in 2013 before moving south.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience from the cricket side of things, and it will be great to use that experience to drive our young batsmen forward," said Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.

