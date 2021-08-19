A former England youth captain, Azeem Rafiq captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012

Former player Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of downplaying racism by calling him the victim of "inappropriate behaviour".

Rafiq, 30, claimed last year that "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life external-link .

Yorkshire have offered him their "profound apologies" after "several of the allegations" were upheld in an independent investigation.

"I'm frustrated and pretty angry," Rafiq said.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai, he added. "A year of pain, a year of trying to get people to listen, a year of giving people an opportunity to do the right thing and we end up with a statement that turns racism into inappropriate behaviour."

The independent investigation into allegations commenced in September, with the ECB writing to the club this week to ask for a copy of the findings. The club responded by saying "several of the allegations" were upheld.

Yorkshire have yet to publish the report or the recommendations though they have responded to an ECB request for a timeline of publication by stating an aim to disclose the information "in the coming weeks".

The club said the scope of the investigation - carried out by law firm Squire Patton Boggs - went beyond solely examining Rafiq's allegations, also considering whether they were institutionally racist.

"The investigation has been in depth and far from easy," the club said. "Sadly, historically, Azeem was the victim of inappropriate behaviour."

Rafiq said: "To try and say that these are historical things, yes there are things that are 10 years ago but predominantly most of my allegations relate to people that are still there in leadership positions.

"It's like saying 'we're going to punch you, knock you down and then pick you back up'. To be honest I'm absolutely sick and tired.

"I'm sick and tired of giving these people, the game, Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB, everyone, an opportunity to the detriment of myself.

"The damage that this last 12 months has caused me… I don't know when I will actually know that."

Rafiq also reiterated his anger at the pace of the investigation, saying he had given Yorkshire "countless opportunities to do the right thing".

In May, he said he had "lost faith", stating the process was flawed and that key supporting witnesses had not been approached to give evidence.

Yorkshire said "many witnesses" including Rafiq, current and former players, coaching staff and management, "willingly came forward" to contribute to the investigation.

In a separate process in June, Yorkshire and Rafiq failed to find a resolution in an employment tribunal case.

In that legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain alleged discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation detriment to his efforts in addressing racism at the club.