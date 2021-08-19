Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kiran Carlson, Andrew Salter, Nick Selman and Steven Reingold celebrate Glamorgan's win

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson says creating history by leading his side to their first limited overs cup final victory was "the icing on the cake".

Carlson top scored with 82 as Glamorgan posted 296-6 in their 50 overs before Durham were bowled out for 238.

It was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying and the county's first silverware since 2004.

"It means everything to win," said Carlson.

Although Glamorgan won the limited-overs leagues in 1993, 2002 and 2004 they had never succeeded in a one-day final, with three runners-up spots at Lord's.

Alan Jones' outfit were beaten in the 1977 Gillette Cup final, Matthew Maynard's side lost the Benson and Hedges Cup final in 2000, while Mark Wallace's team finished runners-up in the YB40 Cup in 2013.

"It's brilliant and I'm just so chuffed for all the lads with the hard work they've put in which has come to fruition with the trophy, the icing on the cake," added Carlson.

"I was just trying to relax batting. I play my best cricket when I'm relaxed and I was trying to keep my head clear.

"The guys coming in after did a great job. Andrew Salter, Joe Cooke, Michael Hogan and Lukas Carey at the end, those little contributions go such a long way in white ball cricket.

"Hoges [Hogan] has put in performances the whole year and for him to take the last wicket topped it off - brilliant for him."

Glamorgan stuck with the players who had helped get them through to the final rather than include the likes of Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten, who had been involved in The Hundred.

"We were missing five guys due to The Hundred and the guys who've stepped up have been unbelievable," said Carlson.

"To do so against some really strong teams in the last couple of games has been so good to see. They've put their hands up for other formats of cricket."

Carlson, 23, was given the captaincy for the competition with usual leaders Cooke and Lloyd away.

"It's definitely given me a taste for captaincy in the future though I'm not quite ready to do it full time yet," added Carlson.

"It was fun and it's easy with guys helping me throughout."

Former Glamorgan seamer David Harrison took over as head coach while Matthew Maynard was with the Welsh Fire in The Hundred tournament.

"It's a huge moment for the club, the guys have been outstanding all through the tournament and they fully deserved to finish off with a great win in the final," said Harrison.

"The guys batted really well to get 296 and bowled well as a unit as they have all tournament.

"Kiran played really well in the semi-final as well and to come back under the highest of pressure in a Trent Bridge final, he deserved a hundred and could arguably have been man of the match, but Andrew Salter pipped him. He's been fantastic as a leader all tournament.

"People will look back in years to come, it's a one-day title regardless of who played, it's been really competitive and speaking to a lot of coaches, they really enjoyed the competition with [new] players getting opportunities [running] alongside The Hundred.

"So we're delighted to win it."