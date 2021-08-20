Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred eliminator, Kia Oval Oval Invincibles 114-7 (100 balls) Kapp 37 (37), Capsey 26 (20); Gordon 2-22 Birmingham Phoenix 94 all out (94 balls) A Jones 35; Farrant 4-10 Invincibles win by 20 runs Scorecard

Oval Invincibles fought back from the brink in stunning style to reach the inaugural women's Hundred final with a 20-run win over Birmingham Phoenix in the eliminator.

Chasing 115, the Phoenix were cruising at 66-2 before the Invincibles, on their home ground, turned the game on its head through the brilliance of Tash Farrant and captain Dane van Niekerk.

Farrant, now the tournament's leading wicket-taker, produced a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Erin Burns for 23 and the Oval crowd had hardly settled when, crucially, she had Phoenix skipper Amy Jones for 35 next ball.

The Phoenix still only needed 49 from 49 balls but the pumped-up Invincibles surged to victory by taking another six wickets to bowl the visitors out for 94.

Van Niekerk, who remained the perfect, unflappable leader throughout, took a brilliant reaction catch off her own bowling.

Her side will play Southern Brave in the final on Saturday, a match which starts at 15:00 BST and will be shown live on BBC Two.

More to follow