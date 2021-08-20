Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jamie Porter plays in red and white ball cricket for Essex

Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter has signed a new contract until the end of the 2024 county campaign.

Since his debut in 2014 the 28-year-old has helped Essex win two County Championship crowns, as well as the Bob Willis Trophy last year.

Porter has taken 408 wickets across all formats and was one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 2018.

"I want to win more trophies and I know when we play to our best, we're good enough to beat any side," he said. external-link

Porter has been out for almost a month with a side strain suffered during a One-Day Cup victory over Middlesex in July.