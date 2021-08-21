The Hundred: Men's team of the tournament as picked by BBC Sport readers
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their men's Hundred team of the tournament.
More than 25,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.
Would this team have what it takes to go all the way? Let us know in the comments!
1. Quinton de Kock (selected in 76% of teams)
Innings: 7 Runs: 195 Average: 39.00 Strike-rate: 177.27 Catches/stumpings: 12
2. Jason Roy (43%)
Innings: 7 Runs: 186 Average: 37.20 Strike-rate: 148.80
3. Moeen Ali (77%)
Innings: 6 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 154.91 Wickets: Four Average: 31.50 Economy: 8.89
4. Liam Livingstone (99%)
Innings: 8 Runs: 302 Average: 60.40 Strike-rate: 171.59 Wickets: Four Average: 23.50 Economy: 9.72
5. Ben Duckett (37%)
Innings: 8 Runs: 232 Average: 29.00 Strike-rate: 137.27
6. Samit Patel (58%)
Innings: 8 Runs: 179 Average: 29.83 Strike-rate: 157.01 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.00 Economy: 7.88
7. David Willey (61%)
Innings: 7 Runs: 132 Average: 22.00 Strike-rate: 155.29 Wickets: 5 Average: 32.00 Economy: 9.69
8. Rashid Khan (75%)
Games: 9 Wickets: 12 Average: 19.25 Economy: 8.15
9. Adil Rashid (80%)
Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.41 Economy: 7.68
10. Marchant de Lange (39%)
Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 13.08 Economy: 7.91
11. Adam Milne (66%)
Games: Seven Wickets: 10 Average: 12.10 Economy: 6.31
All statistics correct to 20 August.
It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket, but your selections will not change the final team.
Men's Hundred Team of the Tournament
Pick your team of the tournament from the men's Hundred...
TOTAL number of 6s in the men's event by just today's finalists (Birmingham & Southern) ... even before today's game = 86.
No comment - just the facts !!!
a straight fight to the bottom.
If you are new to cricket or have swallowed the BBC line that the Hundred is a proper cricket game, well, you are wrong. This is just a hyped up "product" with little skill and a lot of marketing.
It is much loved by the BBC as they "invented" it to fit their tv schedule and it costs nothing to broadcast. The womens games are poor poor poor too but that's my personal opinion only.