The Hundred: Women's team of the tournament as picked by BBC Sport readers

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments0

Left to right: Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Kate Cross
England's Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Kate Cross have all made it into BBC Sport readers' team of the tournament

Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their women's Hundred team of the tournament.

Nearly 5,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

Would this team have what it takes to go all the way? Let us know in the comments!

1. Jemimah Rodrigues (selected in 63% of teams)

Innings: 7 Runs: 249 Average: 41.50 Strike-rate: 150.90

Northern Superchargers' Jemimah Rodrigues has the boundary percentage of players to face 100 balls 25.5.

2. Dane van Niekerk (68%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 233 Average: 38.83 Strike-rate: 107.87 Wickets: 7 Average: 21.28 Economy: 6.87

Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk has scored 138 runs off 121 balls against spin - the most of any player.

3. Nat Sciver (66%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 220 Average: 31.42 Strike-rate: 136.64 Wickets: 3 Average: 51.00 Economy: 9.66

4. Sophia Dunkley (72%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 244 Average: 48.80 Strike-rate: 143.52

Southern Brave's Sophia Dunkley has scored 133 off 82 balls against pace - the most of any player. She has 21 of those balls to the boundary.

5. Amy Jones (43%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 176 Average: 25.14 Strike-rate: 155.75 Catches/stumpings: 7

Birmingham Phoenix's Amy Jones has hit a boundary every 4.19 balls in the tournament. She hit 27 boundaries from 113 balls.

6. Amanda-Jade Wellington (56%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 10.54 Economy: 5.30

7. Kate Cross (92%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.08 Economy: 7.45

Manchester Originals captain Kate Cross dismissed right-handers for all 12 of her wickets. She had an average of 10.66 against right-handers.

8. Tash Farrant (93%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 18 Average: 9.61 Economy: 6.52

Oval Invincibles' Tash Farrant took five wickets in the middle 50 balls of the innings at an average of 3.80.

9. Kirstie Gordon (77%)

Games: 9 Wickets: 15 Average: 14.13 Economy: 7.48

Birmingham Phoenix's Kirstie Gordon had an economy rate of 0.75 runs per balls during the tournament - the best in the competition.

10. Lauren Bell (75%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 10 Average: 16.70 Economy: 6.91

Southern Brave's Lauren Bell took seven wickets in the middle 50 balls of the innings, at an average of just 6.28.

11. Alex Hartley (48%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.37 Economy: 7.95

All statistics correct to 20 August.

It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link, but your selections will not change the final team.

Team of the Women's Hundred

Pick your team of the tournament from the women's Hundred...

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC