England's Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver and Kate Cross have all made it into BBC Sport readers' team of the tournament

Earlier in the week we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their women's Hundred team of the tournament.

Nearly 5,000 people selected a team and this is the final XI... there are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

1. Jemimah Rodrigues (selected in 63% of teams)

Innings: 7 Runs: 249 Average: 41.50 Strike-rate: 150.90

2. Dane van Niekerk (68%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 233 Average: 38.83 Strike-rate: 107.87 Wickets: 7 Average: 21.28 Economy: 6.87

3. Nat Sciver (66%)

Innings: 7 Runs: 220 Average: 31.42 Strike-rate: 136.64 Wickets: 3 Average: 51.00 Economy: 9.66

4. Sophia Dunkley (72%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 244 Average: 48.80 Strike-rate: 143.52

5. Amy Jones (43%)

Innings: 8 Runs: 176 Average: 25.14 Strike-rate: 155.75 Catches/stumpings: 7

6. Amanda-Jade Wellington (56%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 10.54 Economy: 5.30

7. Kate Cross (92%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 14.08 Economy: 7.45

8. Tash Farrant (93%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 18 Average: 9.61 Economy: 6.52

9. Kirstie Gordon (77%)

Games: 9 Wickets: 15 Average: 14.13 Economy: 7.48

10. Lauren Bell (75%)

Games: 8 Wickets: 10 Average: 16.70 Economy: 6.91

11. Alex Hartley (48%)

Games: 7 Wickets: 8 Average: 22.37 Economy: 7.95

All statistics correct to 20 August.

