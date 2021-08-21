The Hundred Oval Invincibles crush Southern Brave to win first women's Hundred title

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Women's Hundred final, Lord's
Oval Invincibles 121-6 (100 balls): Van Niekerk 26 (29), Kapp 26 (14); Bell 2-24
Southern Brave 73 all out (98 balls): Morris 23 (26); Kapp 4-9
Invincibles win by 48 runs
Oval Invincibles stormed to an emphatic 48-run victory over favourites Southern Brave to become the first women's Hundred champions on a historic afternoon at Lord's.

After setting a target of 122, the Invincibles bowled out the Brave for just 73 in a perfect bowling performance.

Marizanne Kapp took three wickets in the first 10 balls - the Brave's top three batters all out without scoring.

And with a 17,116-strong crowd watching on - a record for a women's domestic match anywhere in the world - the frantic start continued when Fran Wilson's brilliant throw ran out Maia Bouchier.

Brave, who cruised through the group stages with seven wins from eight, had no answer to the fired-up Invincibles and subsided to a miserable defeat on the biggest of occasions.

Kapp, who also scored 26 in the Invincibles' 121-6, took the final wicket and looked in disbelief before she was lifted into the air by her wife Dane van Niekerk, the Invincibles' masterful, inspirational captain.

"It is so historical and special," Van Niekerk, 28, said.

"I don't know if I'll ever be able to take in playing here. It was a childhood dream to play a final here and win it. It is special."

Ovak Invincibles

Kapp roars Invincibles to famous victory

Extraordinary. Truly extraordinary. This famous old ground has seen a lot but Kapp's stunning spell which had the crowd gasping in disbelief will live long in the memory of those who were present.

Kapp is a fiery 31-year-old South African and roared as first Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley - the Brave's two big England internationals - and then Gaby Lewis fell.

This is the very first time a women's domestic final has been held at Lord's. What a time to deliver.

"I have no idea what is going on!" said England World Cup winner Alex Hartley on BBC commentary.

"It was almost the perfect performance by Oval Invincibles," added England captain Heather Knight.

Kapp, who missed six games in the group stage because of injury, finished with tournament-best figures of four wickets for nine runs from 18 balls.

Emotional scenes on special Lord's day

Many of the Invincibles players were emotional as they celebrated with each other and the crowd.

Van Niekerk was soon in tears and at the trophy presentation insisted her less-experienced team-mates lifted the large gold trophy. It was a touching moment from someone who has drove the Invincibles on more than any other.

In all it was a special day for women's sport in the UK and English cricket as a whole.

This tournament has its detractors - and some viable concerns - but the sight of a large, youthful crowd at Lord's for a domestic women's match was something to behold.

It goes close to matching the famous day on the same ground in 2017 when England won the Women's World Cup in front of packed stands.

"It just makes me proud," Knight said.

"Being involved in that 2017 World Cup final, it was unheard of. Now to see Lord's nearly full for a domestic women's final - it has been a brilliant day for women's cricket.

"It feels like a momentous occasion as that World Cup final did."

Brave fall at final hurdle

The Invincibles had to come through Friday's eliminator to reach the final - a game they looked out of at one stage - while the Brave sailed straight through to the final as group-stage winners.

They were dominant in the early stages of the tournament but produced their worst performance at the worst possible time.

Anya Shrubsole's side had not played since they beat the Invincibles convincingly on Monday.

Did the break affect them? While Kapp bowled excellently there were also a number of soft dismissals.

"The pressure of the occasion may have got too much for them," Hartley said.

"The Oval Invincibles, coming in with a bit of momentum, absolutely dominated today."

Comments

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Mubbers, today at 18:12

    Apalling batting from the Brave, I mean utter rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 18:11

    Was daft that they had the tag line with thrilling in it from the start, right up until the game was over about 7 balls into the second innings. You can say it thrilling once it has been. Enough with the hyperbole BBC.
    Typical match result for the 100, the format is designed to prioritise 6 hitting over thrilling matches. Future of cricket, I do hope not.

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 18:11

    Doesn't matter whether it is the mens or womens game. This whole thing is an embarrassing and desperate farce. When the test team are being humiliated then the ECB needs to go back to basics of simply delivering good cricket rather than mickey mouse antics like this.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 18:11

    It was a one sided game in a final, but that has happened before in lots of sports nothing new there. The tournament has been a success. Families and kids entertained and cricket introduced to a wider audience.

    • Reply posted by Solraven, today at 18:13

      Solraven replied:
      If you give tickets away to kids they will go, watch and enjoy. They used to do it with some test matches, the kids enjoyed that then.

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 18:10

    All very well and good, I have caught about 8 balls since the tournament started and to be honest I couldn't care less. I devour test cricket, love a good LODI and T20i and even some domestic cricket but this is a tournament too far for me. I resolved not to watch and have caght the 8 balls by accident. Test Cricket is far too important to lose to this desparate tosh. The price will be paid.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 18:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mubbers, today at 18:08

    I’m not sure why Sky couldn’t find someone British to conduct the post match interviews.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 18:08

    I think the sponsors missed a trick as there was plenty of advertising space on the back of the umpires.

  • Comment posted by robob, today at 18:08

    The Hundred

    Balls x 100

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 18:07

    "Every time you think the standard can't get lower it does. Chasing 114 and falling 20 short is beyond belief."

    That was my comment after last night's match and I got down voted for that.

    • Reply posted by Lord Celery, today at 18:09

      Lord Celery replied:
      Congratulations

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 18:06

    Another great advert for the women’s game..............Not.

    The chase was going swimmingly until the 6th wicket fell
    with 14 (fourteen) on the board.

    • Reply posted by JohnW, today at 18:13

      JohnW replied:
      The spectators attention-span would have gone way before that

  • Comment posted by JohnW, today at 18:05

    Thank goodness that's over! Only one more circus game left for the BBC and ECB to hype up.

  • Comment posted by Hillside, today at 18:05

    Wow how did the Braves top the league; what does it say about the rest of the teams?

    • Reply posted by JohnW, today at 18:07

      JohnW replied:
      Circus clowns

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 18:04

    Nobody. Cares. About. The. Hundred.

    • Reply posted by JohnW, today at 18:07

      JohnW replied:
      The BBC does. Obviously

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 18:03

    They want equal prize money for that?

