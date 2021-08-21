Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Men's Hundred final, Lord's Southern Brave 168-5 (100 balls): Stirling 61 (36), Whiteley 44* (19) Phoenix 136-5 (100 balls): Livingstone 46 (19) Brave win by 32 runs Scorecard

Southern Brave were crowned the first men's Hundred champions after beating Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs in an action-packed Lord's final.

Chasing 169, Phoenix's Liam Livingstone thrashed 46 from 19 balls, animating a raucous Lord's crowd with an effortless flow of boundaries, before the game swung in dramatic and unlikely fashion.

Tim David, only brought into the Brave's squad earlier this week, ran out Livingstone with a 60m direct hit from the deep - the in-form Livingstone agonisingly inches short.

Birmingham still needed another 99 from 55 balls and Brave's impressive bowling attack closed out the game expertly to make the winning margin far greater than looked likely at one stage.

Teacher-turned-Hundred star Jake Lintott had Moeen Ali caught for 36 from 30 balls.

Ireland international Paul Stirling earlier hit 61 from 36 balls for the Brave before Ross Whiteley's crucial 44 not out from 19 balls lifted them to 168-5.

Brave's women, beaten in the women's final by Oval Invincibles, applauded their counterparts from the field at the end of a special day at cricket's historic home.

More to follow