Men's Hundred final, Lord's
Southern Brave 168-5 (100 balls): Stirling 61 (36), Whiteley 44* (19)
Phoenix 136-5 (100 balls): Livingstone 46 (19)
Brave win by 32 runs
Southern Brave were crowned the first men's Hundred champions after beating Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs in an action-packed Lord's final.

Chasing 169, Phoenix's Liam Livingstone thrashed 46 from 19 balls, animating a raucous Lord's crowd with an effortless flow of boundaries, before the game swung in dramatic and unlikely fashion.

Tim David, only brought into the Brave's squad earlier this week, ran out Livingstone with a 60m direct hit from the deep - the in-form Livingstone agonisingly inches short.

Birmingham still needed another 99 from 55 balls and Brave's impressive bowling attack closed out the game expertly to make the winning margin far greater than looked likely at one stage.

Teacher-turned-Hundred star Jake Lintott had Moeen Ali caught for 36 from 30 balls.

Ireland international Paul Stirling earlier hit 61 from 36 balls for the Brave before Ross Whiteley's crucial 44 not out from 19 balls lifted them to 168-5.

Brave's women, beaten in the women's final by Oval Invincibles, applauded their counterparts from the field at the end of a special day at cricket's historic home.

  • Comment posted by Mubbers, today at 21:30

    James Vince - Englands next whiteball captain.

    You heard it here first.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 21:30

    Vital wickets for a Birminham bowler........against Birmingham 🤪

  • Comment posted by Mark McCombie, today at 21:30

    Poor captaincy by Ali with his bowlers

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 21:29

    Great winning knocks from two podgy middle-aged Pom-Bears. The sponsors must be overjoyed that kids can see what they can aspire to after eating KP products.

  • Comment posted by One World, today at 21:29

    Brilliant game of cricket tonight in the final, such a good watch

  • Comment posted by BuffKeqing, today at 21:29

    Yes yes YES! THIS is the future of cricket. Thrilling from start to finish - I don't think I'll ever be satisfied by slogfest test cricket again!

    Crowd were right into it as well. Wonderful stuff. Bring on next year!

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 21:29

    The commentator referred to Tahir as an inspiration after the most overstated and unnecessary celebration of a wicket. Is this how we want our kids to behave in a school cricket match simply because they have taken a wicket? He showed a complete lack of class.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 21:28

    What a triumph. The sport has been in trouble for years with dwindling participation rates, but this really could save the sport from the people who wanted it to continue its slow death march into oblivion. It is incredibly pleasing to see.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:28

    Just stunning, what an incredible tournament. This has been the best cricket tournament this country has ever had. Franchise cricket finally in the UK and will be the future of cricket. Complete entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 21:27

    Finally it's over

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 21:27

    Southern Pombears triumphed tonight in the Hundred final and mauled favourites Birmingham Butterkist despite the heroic efforts of Liam-he’s-one-of-our-Butterkist-own-Livingstone. Also, good to see Moeen get vital batting practice ahead of facing Bumrah & co in the Test match. We can all sleep safely tonight assured of the ECB’s grasping hand on the ‘cricket tiller’ - guiding our game to oblivion.

  • Comment posted by Reality Check, today at 21:27

    Livingstone is an animal. As soon as he was out, it was game over. Miles better match than the women served up.

