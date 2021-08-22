Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood injured his shoulder after colliding with the boundary

England bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India because of a shoulder injury.

Wood jarred his right shoulder on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's.

No replacement has been called up to replace Wood as Saqib Mahmood and Craig Overton are already in the squad as back-up seamers.

The 31-year-old will remain with the team in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical staff.

Wood, who has taken five wickets in the series, will be assessed at the end of the Test match.

He is the latest player on England's injury list as Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes are all unavailable for Joe Root's team.

England fell to a 151-run defeat in the second Test, having drawn the first match in the five-Test series.The third Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, 25 August.