Maia Boucher (left) scored 92 runs at an average of 30.66 as Southern Brave reached the final of The Hundred, while Charlie Dean too six wickets at 28.00 apiece for London Spirit

England have called up the uncapped Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

Bouchier, 22, averaged 91 with the bat and 20-year-old off-spinner Dean 10 with the ball to help Southern Vipers win their first three games in this season's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

They are the only additions to the squad that beat India 2-1 in July.

Chelmsford hosts the opening T20 of the three-match series against New Zealand on 1 September at 18:30 BST.

England T20 squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Danni Wyatt.

"We're looking at more players than ever before, which is so exciting," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

"In the past selection meetings have by necessity been quite focused on the centrally contracted group, but the fact that so many other players are sticking their hand up and pushing for selection is testament to the progress the domestic structure is allowing the women's game to make.

"We're seeing improvements across the board, and there were a number of young English players who also shone in The Hundred, which bodes really well for the future."

England and New Zealand also play a five-match one-day series starting on 16 September.

T20 schedule

Sep 1: 1st T20, Chelmsford, 18:30

Sep 4: 2nd T20, Hove, 19:00

Sep 9: 3rd T20, Taunton. 18:30

ODI schedule