Chemar Holder has taken 81 wickets in 21 first-class matches at an average of 25.33

Warwickshire have signed West Indies fast bowler Chemar Holder for their final four County Championship matches.

The 23-year-old could make his debut at Lancashire on 30 August and will also be available for the Bob Willis Trophy final should the Bears qualify.

Holder made his international debut in December and is with the Windies squad for this week's Test against Pakistan.

"The Bears have a great opportunity to win a trophy this season and I can't wait to contribute," said Holder. external-link

Holder took two wickets on his Test bow in New Zealand and won his first one-day cap in January.

"Chemar is a young, tall, fast bowler who will offer us something different as we look to build on our impressive start to the County Championship," said Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

Holder is the third West Indies international the Bears have signed this summer after Carlos Brathwaite and Kyle Mayers, who both played in the T20 Blast.

Warwickshire have qualified for the six-county Division One group of the Championship, with the table-toppers to be crowned county champions and the top two sides contesting the Bob Willis Trophy.