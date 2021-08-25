Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Benjamin featured in nine matches for Birmingham Phoenix during The Hundred

Wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Benjamin has signed a three-year contract with Warwickshire.

The 22-year-old hit an unbeaten 60 on his T20 debut for the club in July, and then played for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

"We're delighted that Chris has committed his immediate future to the county," director of cricket Paul Farbrace told the club website. external-link

"We believe he has the opportunity to reach the higher echelons of the game."

Born in South Africa but England qualified, Benjamin was handed a rookie deal by the Bears last month after impressing for the club's second XI.

He followed up his impressive professional T20 bow against Northamptonshire with a half-century against Glamorgan on his first appearance in the One-Day Cup, and was subsequently handed a deal for The Hundred.

Right-hander Benjamin scored a match-winning 24 not out on his Phoenix debut and later added an unbeaten 37 in the victory over Oval Invincibles this month.

He has only played two first-class matches - both for Durham MCCU while studying for a finance and accounting degree.

"The Bears have believed in me from the beginning after offering me a trial and rookie contract and I can't wait to repay their faith," he said.

"I want to contribute to future success in the short and long-term in all formats."