Sam Conners took career-best figures of 5-83 against Durham in April

Derbyshire fast bowlers Sam Conners and Dustin Melton have signed new deals.

Conners, 22, has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 campaign, having taken 19 wickets in this season's County Championship.

"Coming through the ranks at this club and now being in the first team made this an easy decision," he said.

Melton, 26, has made only three appearances this season because of a heel injury and has agreed a deal until the end of next season.

He was born in Zimbabwe, with Derbyshire saying Melton hopes to secure English qualification before his new contract expires.

"Dustin hasn't played much so far this season, but when he has his improvement has been there for all to see," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

Conners has not played limited-overs cricket this year because of injury but could figure in Derbyshire's remaining four red-ball matches.