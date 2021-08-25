Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Marie Kelly was in the Birmingham Phoenix squad for The Hundred - but only played one game

Marie Kelly made an unbeaten century to lead Central Sparks to a six-wicket victory over Southern Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Hove.

Kelly struck her 18th boundary to reach a 53-ball hundred, also including a six, to seal a chase of 163 with an over remaining to hand the Vipers their first defeat of the competition.

Elsewhere, South East Stars, Northern Diamonds and Western Storm all won.

Alex MacDonald's 2-11 helped keep Diamonds top of their group.

Vipers were a perfect three wins from three halfway through the six-match group stage and an unbeaten 88 from 60 balls from captain Georgie Adams helped set 162-4 having lost the toss.

But Kelly, whose sister Sian coaches in Argentina, led the reply in an opening stand of 137 in 14.3 overs with Eve Jones, who made 51.

Jones fell but Kelly struck three fours in the 16th over to effectively end the contest and keep the Sparks' qualification hopes alive.

Her 100 not out was the second century of this season's competition after Emma Lamb's 54-ball knock for Thunder against Sunrisers in July.

Stars are now just two points behind Vipers after their 28-run victory over Lightning at Guildford.

Alice Davidson-Richards made 41 not out from 25 balls and Tash Farrant's 35 from 18 to steer the home side to 175-6.

Farrant then took 2-25 from her four overs as Lightning could only make 147-7 to lose a fourth-straight game.

In the other group, MacDonald's spell kept Sunrisers to 101-7 chasing Diamonds' 120-7 at Gosforth to consolidate the hosts' position at the top of the group.

Western Storm are still in touch after beating Thunder by seven wickets in Cardiff.

Katie George made an unbeaten 47 to easily chase down Thunder's 100-9 when only two batters made double figures.

Storm join Thunder on nine points, three behind Diamonds.

Saturday's fixtures (all 14:30 BST)

Central Sparks v Lightning, Worcester

Southern Vipers v South East Stars, Southampton

Northern Diamonds v Western Storm, Chester-le-Street

Sunrisers v Thunder, Northampton