Stuart Barnes takes a training session with the Ireland men's squad

Ireland assistant coach and bowling lead Stuart Barnes will leave his role after the upcoming Zimbabwe series because of personal reasons.

The 51-year-old moved from Somerset to Ireland last November.

Former Irish international Ryan Eagleson has been appointed interim national bowling coach for the T20 World Cup in October.

"Our thanks to Stuart for his dedication and contribution to Irish cricket," said head coach Graham Ford.

"We will be sorry to see him step down. We fully understand that the pandemic and personal circumstances have made it extremely difficult for his family, and we wish Stuart and his family well for the future."

Barnes was first involved in a bowling coach capacity with Ireland in August 2020 during the ODI series against England and was subsequently appointed three months later on an initial three-year contract.

Eagleson, 46, played 65 times for Ireland between 1995-2004 and claiming 70 wickets at 33.66.

He has been part of national and provincial performance pathway coaching set-ups since 2006, including stints as Ireland Wolves assistant coach, men's U19s head coach and Shapoorji Pallonji Cricket Ireland Academy performance coach.

Ireland start the series against Zimbabwe on Friday in the first of five T20s before three World Cup Super League Series matches at Stormont.