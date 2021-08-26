Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Charlesworth hit two half centuries during the recent One-Day Cup

Gloucestershire all-rounder Ben Charlesworth has signed a new contract to run to the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old has played 15 first-class games but this season began badly when he dislocated a shoulder in a T20 friendly against Somerset.

Now fit again, he scored 260 runs in six One-Day Cup games, including an unbeaten 99 against Hampshire.

"He is a fantastic player that will continue to improve," said external-link interim head coach Ian Harvey.

"Ben has not only shown his ability as an opening batter in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, but as a player who can take wickets.

"We are looking to develop his skills over the next few years and are very excited at the club about his potential."

Charlesworth was a member of the England squad at the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.