Ben Charlesworth: Gloucestershire all-rounder agrees new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire all-rounder Ben Charlesworth has signed a new contract to run to the end of the 2023 season.
The 20-year-old has played 15 first-class games but this season began badly when he dislocated a shoulder in a T20 friendly against Somerset.
Now fit again, he scored 260 runs in six One-Day Cup games, including an unbeaten 99 against Hampshire.
"He is a fantastic player that will continue to improve," said interim head coach Ian Harvey.
"Ben has not only shown his ability as an opening batter in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, but as a player who can take wickets.
"We are looking to develop his skills over the next few years and are very excited at the club about his potential."
Charlesworth was a member of the England squad at the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.