Adil Rashid was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the men's Hundred this summer with 12 wickets at an average 14.41 for Northern Superchargers

England and Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid will play in the delayed Indian Premier League for the first time with Punjab Kings.

The 33-year-old will replace Australia's Jhye Richardson, who was signed for £1.4m in the original draft.

Rashid, who is fourth in the International Cricket Council's T20 bowling rankings, has taken 65 wickets at 24.29 apiece in 62 T20s for England.

The suspended IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates on 19 September.

The eight-franchise tournament was halted in May, with 31 matches remaining, because of an increase in coronavirus cases among players.

Punjab, who also have England batsman Dawid Malan and bowler Chris Jordan on their roster, are sixth in the table with three wins from eight games.