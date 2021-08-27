Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Jordan and Phil Salt both played key roles in Sussex's T20 Blast quarter-final win against Yorkshire on Tuesday

Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join Lancashire while team-mate Chris Jordan is returning to Surrey.

The England internationals will both join their new counties on three-year deals at the end of the season.

Salt, who turns 25 on Saturday, made his England ODI debut in July in the three-match series against Pakistan.

Jordan, 32, joined Sussex in 2013 after being released by Surrey and has since gone on to play eight Tests, 34 ODIs and 65 T20 internationals for England.

More to follow.