Dominic Goodman has played four first-class games in his career

Gloucestershire fast bowler Dominic Goodman has signed a new contract with the county until 2023.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the club in April against Somerset in the County Championship.

His last-wicket partnership with Josh Shaw against Hampshire later that month saw the pair bat for more than 17 overs to secure a draw.

Goodman progressed through Buckinghamshire's youth sides before moving to Bristol in 2019.

"I've absolutely loved my first two years on the staff and the experience of playing first-team cricket at the start of the season is something I'm delighted to be able to extend," Goodman said.

Gloucestershire interim head coach Ian Harvey said they were delighted with the promise Goodman had shown.

"For a young player to do so well against two of the top teams in the country in Somerset and Hampshire is fantastic and something for him to take a great deal of confidence from," Harvey added.