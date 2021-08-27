Rob Keogh: Northamptonshire all-rounder signs new two-year contract
Northamptonshire all-rounder Rob Keogh has signed a new two-year contract.
The 28-year-old has scored almost 7,000 runs and taken more than 100 wickets for the club in all formats.
He has made 11 first-class centuries since his debut in 2012 and hit the winning boundary when Northants beat Durham in the 2016 T20 Blast final.
"This year I've found a new love for the game and almost feel like a teenager playing the game again," said Keogh, whose new deal runs until 2023.
"Winning games of cricket for Northants is something I love doing.
"Even if I haven't done too well myself but the team get over the line, that's something I still get a real buzz off."