Simi Singh shakes hands with Tendai Chatara after the game at Clontarf

First T20 international, Clontarf Zimbabwe 117-7 (20 overs): Chakabva 47, W Masakadza 19*; Young 2-15, Singh 2-22 Ireland: 114-9 (20 overs): Singh 28*, K O'Brien 25, Stirling 24; Burl 3-22, Jongwe 2-17, Masakadza 2-18 Zimbabwe won by three runs Scorecard

Ireland lost to Zimbabwe by three runs in the first of five Twenty20 internationals between the sides.

Zimbabwe were in trouble at 5-2 but Regis Chakabva top-scored with 47 off 28 balls to help steer the tourists to a total of 117-7 at Clontarf.

Ireland began their reply strongly, openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien contributing 24 and 25 respectively.

But despite Simi Singh's unbeaten 28, the hosts fell narrowly short of their target, Ryan Burl taking 3-22.

Wellington Masakadza and Luke Jongwe took two wickets apiece to help their side to victory.

For O'Brien, his creditable knock marked something of a return to form, the 37-year-old having managed only two runs in the three T20 defeats by South Africa in July a month after opting to end his one-day international career.

Masakadza also performed strongly with the bat, scoring 19 not out in his side's innings. Craig Young and Singh both claimed two Zimbabwean wickets.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday at 12:00 BST.

After completing their T20 encounters, the teams will contest three one-day internationals at Stormont.