Fast bowler Steven Finn will have spent 17 years at Middlesex

Bowler Steven Finn is to leave Middlesex after 17 seasons and will join Sussex on a "multi-year deal".

The right-arm seamer, who featured in three Ashes-winning teams for England, has signed a contract with Sussex to play across all formats in 2022.

Now 32, Finn became the youngest player to make his first-class debut for Middlesex, aged 16 in 2005.

He has made 261 appearances for Middlesex since then, taking almost 600 wickets across all formats.

While he has made 126 appearances for his country and became the youngest England bowler to take 50 Test wickets aged 22, he last featured in a one-day international in 2017.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to play for Sussex from the 2022 season onwards. It is a club that I have always admired and found to be challenging opponents," Finn said.

"The squad is full of exciting talent, and I can't wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential."

Sussex T20 head coach James Kirtley added: "I am delighted we have managed to sign Steven Finn. He is the marquee bowler we were looking for.

"We knew we needed to find someone to lead and support our bowling unit and we were clear we wanted a bowler of Finny's calibre in our side."