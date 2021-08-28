Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eimear Richardson didn't concede a run as she picked up two wicket against France

Women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier, La Manga France 24 (16.1 overs): Richardson 2-0, Paul 2-5, MacMahon 1-2 Ireland: 25 (2.4 overs): Little 12, Stokell 7 Ireland won by 10 wickets Scorecard external-link

Ireland eased to a 10-wicket win over France to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing from the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Spain.

Eimear Richardson took 2-0 and Leah Paul 2-5 as the French were skittled out for 24 before Louise Little (12 not out) helped the Irish secure victory.

Ireland complete the qualifiers on Monday against the Netherlands.

Scotland sit top and a win over France on Monday will seal their place in next year's global qualifiers.

The Scots, who beat Ireland on Friday, made it three wins from three games by defeating Germany by 10 wickets on Sunday morning.

Only the winner of round-robin tournament progresses, leaving Ireland depending on an unlikely slip-up from Scotland.

Lara Maritz, Cara Murray and Georgina Dempsey each picked up a wicket against France while opener Rebecca Stokell was unbeaten on seven alongside Little.

Ireland and Netherlands are locked on four points from their three matches with the winner on Monday expected to finish as runners-up.